For many motorcyclists around the world, the warranty of their bikes is a very precious thing. It’s quite literally the manufacturer’s assurance that nothing will prematurely go wrong with their motorcycles. And while claiming a warranty can be a boring experience at best, it still saves us consumers hundreds if not thousands of dollars on premature repairs.

At the end of the day, our motorcycles’ warranty is one of the few ways manufacturers build trust with their clientele. And this is exactly what Royal Enfield is doing with its new “Borderless Warranty Program.”

Now, Royal Enfield has managed to take the global motorcycle scene by storm. And it’s done this by capturing the trust of riders all over the world. RE’s managed to hit the nail on the head, offering machines that are simple and easy to work on, and as a result, pretty damn dependable. And so it’s easy to see why Royal Enfield is able to expand its warranty program to this degree.

The “Borderless Warranty Program” wants to encourage riders to ride. And I mean really ride. In essence, it means that any Royal Enfield owner is covered by their bike’s warranty no matter where they ride. And given how Royal Enfield’s new Himalayan is all about “boundless exploration,” this makes riding across borders all the more confidence-inspiring.

According to Royal Enfield, the “Borderless Warranty Program” encompasses a network of more than 3,000 authorized service centers across 2,605 cities, over 70-plus countries. In its official presser, RE says, “Royal Enfield encourages riders to explore new horizons, discover diverse cultures, and create unforgettable memories without worrying about maintenance.”

While this is definitely cool and all, the fact of the matter is that only a small handful of riders will really benefit from this expansive warranty coverage. I mean, how many riders do you personally know who actually ride across borders on a regular basis?

Plus, given how Royal Enfield’s managed to make its bikes pretty reliable, chances are global warranty claims will be far and few in between.