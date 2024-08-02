Here in the Philippines, the great majority of commuters rely on their two-wheelers for daily mobility. But in case you weren’t aware, the Philippines is a tropical country and has a pretty intense rainy season every year. Typically, we get close to 200 inches of rainfall each and every year.

Indeed, we experienced the full brunt of the rainy season just last week, when a tropical storm called Typhoon Carina ravaged a large portion of the country. From July 22 to July 25, the typhoon drenched Manila with more than 12 inches of rain, with some areas flooding all the way to the roofs of homes and buildings. Naturally, the aftermath was pretty devastating, with thousands of people sustaining damage to their property, homes, and vehicles.

And yet, despite the less-than-friendly weather during the rainy season, more and more people continue to ride. And because of the aftermath of Typhoon Carina last week, thousands upon thousands of motorcycles sustained flood damage, directly impacting the livelihoods of thousands of people.

To that end, Suzuki Motorcycles Philippines has lent a helping hand to its customer base. It’s offering a free service and checkup package dubbed the “Suzuki Helps, Aids, and Rebuilds (SHARE)” program. Through the program, Suzuki offers its customers a free checkup and oil change, as well as a 30-percent discount on parts such as oil filters, air filters, and gaskets.

Suzuki’s SHARE program will run from August 1 to 3, 2024, and will be made available through its wide network of dealerships and service centers in Manila, and in the neighboring provinces of Rizal, Bulacan, Pampanga, Cavite, and Tarlac.

While it may seem like a small initiative on Suzuki’s part, it’s important to note that the Philippines is an extremely price-sensitive market. And a lot of folks do the best they can to make their money go a long way. And so a $50 service made free will certainly be a big help to the average Filipino trying to make ends meet in the midst of calamity.

At present, it seems that Suzuki’s the only mainstream motorcycle brand to roll out a free service campaign like this following Typhoon Carina. Here’s hoping that other manufacturers follow suit, because in these trying times, everyone can use all the help they can get.