On July 18, 2024, Suzuki Motor Corporation advised its dealer network to stop all sales and delivery of certain 2023 and 2024 V-Strom 800DE and V-Strom 800DE Adventures. On affected bikes, the rear tires may crack, deform, and/or begin separating from the carcass of the tire, in a worst-case scenario.

This could pose a serious safety concern for riders.

Suzuki is currently still investigating the cause and extent of this issue, so it cautions that it is not yet clear on exactly what percentage of bikes are believed to be affected. In the US, Suzuki Motor USA estimates that around 1,688 bikes could potentially be affected.

A cause of the issue has not yet been determined, but affected bikes may have a rear tire provided by Sumitomo that could crack or deform under normal use. If a rider does not notice that cracking and deformation has occurred, the tread could potentially go on to separate from the tire, which could increase the risk of a crash.

According to Suzuki, one warning sign of such an issue existing is increased vibration coming from the rear wheel and tire area during operation. This increased vibration could occur both with cracking and deformation of the tire, as well as tread separation. However, because this situation is so serious, Suzuki has not only advised its dealers to stop selling the bikes, but is also asking riders to stop riding these bikes until recall service can be performed.

Affected bikes are 2023 Suzuki V-Strom 800DE and DE Adventure bikes, also referred to by Suzuki as DL800DE. They were produced between March 15, 2023 and November 20, 2023. Affected VINs range from JS1EM12B1P7100019 to JS1EM12B5P7101707 and also JS1EM12B0R7100001 to JS1EM12B6R7100724 and are not sequential.

What Led To This Recall?

According to Suzuki's chronology, it began receiving reports of rear tire failures on May 8, 2024. From May into June, it received additional rear tire failure reports. It began investigating the cause, but was not able to determine a change in production by its supplier that could have caused this issue. However, on June 17, 2024, Suzuki Motor Corporation temporarily suspended worldwide shipment of V-Strom 800DE and 800DE Adventure bikes.

In July 2024, Suzuki continued its investigation and initiated a safety recall program. While it is still identifying the cause of the problem and developing a solution, it advised dealers to stop sales and deliveries of the bikes, and owners to stop riding the bikes.

In the US, Suzuki V-Strom 800DE and 800DE Adventure owners who have previously paid for service to remedy this issue may also be eligible for reimbursement with appropriate documentation.

At the time of writing, Suzuki advises that it is currently developing a remedy for this problem. It planned to mail recall letters to owners on July 26, 2024. In the US, owners may contact Suzuki Customer Service at 1-714-996-7040 regarding recall number 3A03. Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to www.nhtsa.gov.