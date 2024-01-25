Suzuki V-Strom 800DE Djebel Edition Pays Tribute To Brand’s Dakar Heritage

Middleweight adventure bikes have exploded in popularity in recent years. It started with the KTM 790 Adventure back in 2017, and not long after, many other manufacturers followed suit with their own iterations of a capable adventure-enduro machine. Lots of today’s middleweight ADV bikes emphasize adventure, in the sense that they boast impressive off-road capability, all while providing respectable on-road performance.

When we look at the Japanese manufacturers, we can see that three out of four have unveiled a capable middleweight platform with a focus on off-road performance. It all started with Yamaha and the Tenere 700, with Honda and Suzuki following thereafter with the XL750 Transalp and V-Strom 800DE. As of the moment, Team Green has yet to give us a twin-cylinder model apart from its road-oriented Versys 650.

That being said, the subject of today’s story is none other than Suzuki, and its capable V-Strom 800DE. As it would turn out, Suzuki has quite a rich heritage when it comes to rally racing. Back in the day, Suzuki showed its prowess in the Paris-Dakar Rally, fielding the DR 350 and the DRZ 400 dual-sport machines. Not long after, the big-bore single-cylinder DR 650 showed what it was capable of. It’s because of this heritage that Suzuki is now launching a special-edition iteration of the V-Strom 800DE called the Djebel, a nod to the highest mountain in Tunisia, and an extension of the Atlas Mountains.

Suzuki unveiled the V-Strom 800DE Djebel at the 2024 Motor Bike Expo in Verona, Italy. Clad in unmistakable retro-themed livery, Suzuki says that the motif is meant to represent the bike’s desire to travel without limits. The bike features Suzuki’s classic white and blue color scheme, with the gold elements consisting of the forks and wheels giving an eye-catching pop. Of course, the upgrades are more than just skin-deep. The Djebel edition is equipped with Dunlop Trailmax Raid tires for exceptional off-road performance. There’s also a fancy titanium slip-on exhaust from none other than Akrapovič.

In terms of specs and features, however, the special-edition adventure bike retains those of the standard V-Strom 800DE. It’s powered by a new 776cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, parallel-twin engine – a first for the Japanese manufacturer. Designed as the spiritual successor to its 650cc V-Twin engine, it delivers more power and torque, with 83 horsepower and 54 pound-feet of torque. It also comes with advanced electronics such as switchable ABS, multiple ride modes, traction control, and an up and down quick shifter.

Initially launched in the Italian market, the Suzuki V-Strom 800DE Djebel carries an MSRP of 13,900 euros, or about $15,091 USD. For reference, in the US, the standard V-Strom 800DE carries an MSRP of just $9,899 USD, offering impressive value for money for die-hard adventurers.