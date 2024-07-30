Electric motorcycles have been around for quite a while now. Personally, my take on them is most of the time “meh,” unless they’re either off-roady, performance-oriented, or retro-inspired. As such, when I saw a Cycle World article about an upcoming Royal Enfield electric model, my interest was most definitely piqued.

I’ve written quite a bit about Royal Enfield’s electrified exploits in the past, and the Indian manufacturer has been teasing us with a supposed upcoming retro-themed EV motorcycle for half a decade now. As such, when RE officially unveiled the Electric Himalayan test bed at EICMA 2023, I was definitely more than excited, tuning in to the live stream of the event intently hoping that the Himalayan wasn’t alone.

Alas, it was the only electric model Royal Enfield had unveiled at the time, and even today, it isn’t even in production yet, only serving as a test bed for a future production model, as well as a range of other models powered solely by electricity.

And so one can’t help but wonder: What’s coming next? Well, we might finally have our answer.

Royal Enfield’s always been about that classic look, sacrificing modern tech for a more soulful and raw riding experience. What I find the most interesting is how Royal Enfield will somehow preserve its riding experience in the electric age—something a lot of manufacturers, both of cars and motorcycles, have been trying to do for several years now.

What we do know is that Royal Enfield has patents for an electric motorcycle named the Flying Flea, a very interesting nod to a popular model of decades past.

Back when it debuted in 1939, it was designed as a combat motorcycle and was quickly enlisted into the British Military. It was designed to be dropped behind enemy lines via parachute, and be used by personnel for missions in tight, technical terrain.

Royal Enfield The OG Flying Flea commissioned during WWII

The upcoming electric Flying Flea is none of these things, though. Instead, it’s more than likely going to be a commuter model designed specifically for urban mobility. Plus, we can expect it to be based on some sort of derivative of the electric Himalayan platform that was unveiled at EICMA last year.

According to the design patent, the electric Flying Flea will sport a thoroughly retro look, albeit infused with some modern styling. For instance, the faux gas tank looks to be neatly wrapped around the bike’s frame.

There also appears to be a massive battery compartment where the internal combustion engine would otherwise be. Said compartment appears to sport cooling fins which could serve both functional and aesthetic purposes. Other vintage styling elements include a cantilever-style fork, a concealed rear shock, and slim front and rear fenders.

Royal Enfield Royal Enfield has until 2030 to use the "Flying Flea" trademark

Now, in the context of the global motorcycle industry, Royal Enfield could be on to something pretty big here, so long as it gets the timing right. At present, what other retro-inspired electric motorcycles can you buy? None from any mainstream manufacturer other than Harley-Davidson’s LiveWire S2 Del Mar.

Of course, Britain’s Maeving is also on a quest for world domination and is gradually gaining traction after entering the US market. Regardless, it’s still slim pickings for the retro electric segment. And given Royal Enfield’s manufacturing capabilities, the upcoming electric Flying Flea just might sell like hotcakes.

What do you think? Is there a place for retro-inspired electric motorcycles? More importantly, would you ride an electric Royal Enfield Flying Flea as your daily commuter around town? Let us know in the comments.