If you’re abreast with the goings on of the motorcycle industry, chances are you’re familiar with Ola Electric. Despite operating solely in the Indian market for now, the startup has garnered global attention with its super affordable, super tech-laden scooter, the S1. But from the beginning, it was clear that Ola Electric had big plans for the EV space.

And now, these ambitions seem to be coming to reality.

We previously talked about how Ola Electric's plans of entering the EV motorcycle space, branching out from just scooters. Well, guess what, it’s finally happening as Ola says that it will release its first electric motorcycle between June and December of 2025. So yes, we still have at least a year or so to go before we see these things in the metal. Nevertheless, Ola has unveiled some concepts to whet our appetites.

And boy oh boy do they look good.

Ola gives us a total of four concept bikes, but keeps which one will debut first shrouded in secrecy. The four bikes consist of the Adventure, Cruiser, Roadster, and Diamondhead, with the first three having pretty much self-explanatory names.

The last one, Diamondhead, seems to be the most far-fetched as of the moment, as it looks like a futuristic, shape-shifting motorcycle plucked straight out of a sci-fi movie. And so chances are we’ll be seeing the first three long before we see the Diamondhead. But who knows?

Maybe I’m wrong, and the Diamondhead will actually be the first to break cover.

It’s interesting to note, however, that Ola Electric has opened reservations for all four models via its official website. Even better still, the company has created life-size prototypes of all four bikes—including the Diamondhead. Just like the S1, Ola’s EV prototypes employ clean styling with lots of minimalist lines and neutral two-tone colors similar to products we see from Apple and Xiaomi. Suffice it to say that if and when these things are launched, they’ll surely be head-turners on the road.

Concept electric motorcycles are a dime a dozen these days, and quite a lot of them stay in the realm of imagination far longer than a lot of us would like. However, Ola has proven that it’s serious about being a leader in the EV two-wheeler market. In fact, in just a few years, the company has snagged a whopping 49 percent of the electric scooter market in India.

If we look at things from a global perspective, things get even more interesting. A huge chunk of the EV innovations we’ve been seeing in recent years have come from Asian countries like India and China. Ola Electric is just one of hundreds of new EV startups looking to make it big in the global market.

In contrast to the traditional motorcycle market, which was pioneered by big names from Japan, the US, and Europe, it looks like Indian companies have a big stake in the growing electric motorcycle market.