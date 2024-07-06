After a brief 2023 stop in Berlin for the company's 100th anniversary, the annual BMW Motorrad Days Festival is moving back to its previous home of Garmisch-Partenkirchen for 2024, where it's scheduled to take place from July 5 through 7.

If you're a BMW fan, it's a happy time, and maybe you've made plans to be there for the big festival. In any case, there are some beautiful roads to explore around the area, no matter what kind of motorcycle you ride.

Unfortunately, not everyone in the area evidently thinks so, as police in the Upper Bavaria South region are urgently requesting witnesses to come forward regarding a disturbing incident. On Tuesday, June 18, 2024, some person, or persons, unknown appear to have purposely spilled oil in two spots on the B307 road near Lenggries. Very specifically, the stains were left in curves when riders would likely be leaned over to go through them.

The photo at the top of this piece (minus the emoji) is one of the official photos of the scene released by the police. Here's another, of the second stain.

According to the police appeal for witnesses, investigators believe this was intentional. From the appearance of the oil stains, it certainly doesn't look like what happens when a vehicle has an oil leak and happens to dribble on the road. It looks more like someone had oil in a bottle and shook it out here and there on the roadway.

Even more disturbingly, though, German motorcycle publication Motorrad notes that this isn't the first time something like this has happened. Back in 2011, someone laid what the magazine referred to as "oil traps" on popular motorcycling roads in the area.

At that time, one motorcyclist was killed after hitting one of those traps, after his bike skidded out of control into oncoming traffic in the opposing lane.

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up

and For more information, read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

You're having a good time. I'm having a good time. That's why most of us go out and ride, right?

But this is a good reminder to always keep your eyes open for any kind of potential dangers on the road. From random debris on the road (everyone loves a screw in their tire, don't they?) to more intentional stuff like oil, or cables strung between trees on dirt trails by NIMBYs, we have to keep our eyes open. Both for ourselves, and for our fellow riders.

It's one thing for some disgruntled person who hates fun to yell at you. It's completely another when they purposely try to cause you harm because they don't like the fact that you ride. Always pay attention, because it unfortunately only takes one jackhole to ruin your life forever (or maybe even end it).