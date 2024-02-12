BMW Motorrad Days Heads Back To The Alps In 2024

For BMW aficionados all over the world, BMW Motorrad Days is one of the most anticipated events of the year. For 2022 and 2023, the BMW Motorrad Days were held in Berlin, and saw fans and enthusiasts from all over the world converge to celebrate all things BMW Motorrad. Now, for 2024, the prestigious event makes its way back to Garmisch-Partenkirchen in the Alps, signifying BMW’s response to the desire of its fans to bring the event back to the Alps.

The 2023 BMW Motorrad Days marked the brand’s centennial anniversary, and for 2024, BMW wants an even bigger celebration. Dubbed “the year of the GS,” the 2024 BMW Motorrad Days will be held in the picturesque Garmisch-Partenkirchen, known for its beautiful scenery, winding roads, and Alpine passes. Now more than ever, the German manufacturer wants to strengthen its relationship with the community all over the world, and prior to holding Motorrad Days in Berlin, BMW held it in the Alps for 18 consecutive years.

BMW Motorrad Days promises a party atmosphere with tons of activities in store. There will be lots of showcases of both new and classic bikes bearing the BMW roundel.

As mentioned earlier, BMW calls 2024 “the year of the GS,” and it’s easy to understand why. The newly released BMW R 1300 GS marks a huge milestone not just for the GS name, but for BMW as a whole. Widely regarded as the best adventure bike out there, it seemed that the R 1250 GS was a recipe that couldn’t be improved. Now, with the launch of the R 1300 GS, it seems that BMW has once again outdone itself. That said, the Alps is by all means the perfect location to celebrate the year of the GS, as it’s precisely for adventurous locations like this that the GS came into existence. Of course, apart from the new R 1300 GS, other iconic models in BMW’s stable will make their presence felt in the 2024 BMW Motorrad Days.

Of course, no BMW Motorrad Days is complete without test rides.

Like all BMW Motorrad Days, the 2024 edition is set to be filled with parties, exhibitions, shows, and test rides. It will also be a showcase of culture, as the traditional Bavarian lifestyle, along with its acclaimed party atmosphere, will play a pivotal role in the entire celebration. The 2024 BMW Motorrad Days is scheduled from July 5 to 7, 2024, with more details promised to be released in the coming weeks and months.