Check Out Touratech’s Soft Luggage Lineup For The New BMW R 1300 GS

The BMW GS has long been the gold standard in the world of adventure bikes, and it’s safe to say that BMW has raised the bar with the launch of the R 1300 GS. Apart, of course, from the GS’ already capable setup straight out of the factory, aftermarket manufacturers elevate the bike’s capabilities through all sorts of accessories and upgrades.

Just like the BMW GS itself, Touratech has long been one of the biggest names in the ADV accessory scene, and it should come as no surprise that Touratech is one of the first to release an extensive catalog of luggage options for the new big-bore adventure-tourer. Naturally, Touratech has quite a lot of products designed specifically for the new GS, and it’ll take us quite a long time to dive into each and every one. As such, let’s take a look at some of its standout luggage options.

Touratech has a wide selection of tank bags for all types of riders.

When it comes to both urban riding and long-distance touring, you can’t go wrong with soft luggage. It’s versatile, lightweight, and slender, allowing you to maintain a more streamlined profile when riding in dense traffic or through dense foliage. Touratech’s wide selection of tank bags is ideal for commuters, as it allows riders to store their quick-access daily essentials such as their phone, wallet, and other documents, within arm’s reach. The Travel Tank Bag offers nine liters of storage, and even comes with Molle patches for additional compatibility. Its waterproof hardshell cover also provides a layer of security for your belongings against the elements.

For those looking to venture beyond the beaten path, the Touratech Extreme Edition Tank Bag is made of rugged materials and boasts robust zippers. It’s slightly bigger too, with 10 liters of well-protected storage space. Meanwhile, long-distance tourers can opt for the Touring Tank Bag with an expandable storage space from nine liters to 14 liters. It’s the most versatile of the bunch, as it’s suitable for both commuting and long-distance touring.

The entirety of Touratech's soft luggage collection installed on the BMW R 1300 GS.

Tank bags aside, Touratech also has a range of additional luggage options that are compatible with both Touratech parts and BMW optional accessories. For example, the brand’s Crash Bar Bags fit perfectly on Touratech fairing crash bars. The Touratech Lid Bag, meanwhile, is designed to mount onto the cover of the BMW Vario top case, providing users with additional storage with easy access. There are also Side Bags which attach to Touratech pannier racks. These are offered in various options ranging from Waterproof, Extreme, Trave, and Endurance Editions, allowing riders to choose what best suits their needs.

The entirety of Touratech's soft luggage collection installed on the BMW R 1300 GS.

For those rocking the complete BMW Vario luggage set, Touratech offers inner bags to make organizing and transporting your stuff much easier. There’s also the Discovery2 Soft Luggage System, which is a waterproof soft luggage solution for the GS that comes with a small and compact carrier. It offers 2 25 liters and 2 x 7.5 liters of storage space, and comes with Molle patches for mounting compatible accessories.

If you visit Touratech’s official website, you’ll find a whole bunch of other accessories such as handlebar bags, seat bags, rack packs, and all sorts of protection and comfort accessories designed specifically for the new BMW R 1300 GS.