A scooter is a scooter, and that’s pretty much it. I mean, there’s only so much you can do to a scooter, as it’s limited in performance by its small engine, right? Well, for years, Italian brand Italjet has been pushing the envelope when it comes to scooter design with its Dragster range, ultimately proving that scooters, too, can be cool.

For more than two decades, the Italjet Dragster has been one of the most outlandish production scooters out there, featuring an otherworldly exposed trellis frame, premium suspension, and a sophisticated suspension system.

We’ve seen numerous iterations of the scooter, as well as high-performance concepts at EICMA, and it’s clear that Italjet has some serious racing inspirations. Indeed, one of its most recent special editions comes in the form of a collaboration between MotoGP’s Gresini Racing.

In an Instagram post, Italjet gave us the first glimpse of the special edition scooter, and I must say, the Dragster looks pretty damn good draped in the light blue Gresini Racing livery which is said to have been inspired by the color of the sky.

Italjet hasn’t really revealed much information about the Gresini Racing Edition Dragster, other than that it’s going to be made available soon.

And judging from the images in the Instagram post, it seems that the Gresini Racing Edition is based on either the Dragster 125 or 200, so it’s more than likely that it’ll be offered in both engine sizes.

The Italjet McLaren F1 GTR raced in Le Mans in 1996.

The Italian scooter manufacturer has a storied history in the world of motorsports, having sponsored multiple racing teams across multiple motorsports disciplines. We’ve seen Italjet’s logo plastered on racing machines ranging from Motocross to Endurance Racing to Formula 1, with the pink McLaren F1 that raced in Le Mans in 1996 being one of the most iconic.

And now, Italjet looks to continue its Italian heritage alongside another iconic Italian MotoGP racing team, Gresini Racing.

If and when Italjet makes its Gresini Racing Edition Dragsters available to the public, expect them to command quite a premium. Even in standard trim, Italjet’s scooters cost quite the chunk of change, with prices in Europe starting at about the 6,000-euro mark, or about $6,500 USD.

Nevertheless, it’s more than likely that these scooters will be snapped up by Gresini Racing aficionados eager to show their support for their favorite racing team when commuting to work or going on a leisurely stroll around the city.

Personally, I’m not a big fan of loud, racing-inspired liveries, especially on scooters. I like to keep my scooters looking clean and retro. But hey, that’s just me. What’s your take on Italjet’s Gresini Edition Dragster? Let us know in the comments below.