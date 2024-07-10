You have to hand it to Massimo Tartarini and the fine folks at Italjet. As I've previously mentioned, it was definitely the Dragster 559 Twin that most readily caught my attention at EICMA 2023. So quite naturally, when Italjet said it was bumping that insanity up a notch for the Dragster 700 Twin, I wanted to know more.

And now, I do, and you soon will, too. The first thing you need to know is that Italjet CEO Massimo Tartarini says, "we don't like to call it a scooter, but ultimately the end users will decide if they see it as a scooter or a motorcycle."

Italjet has long been known for making scooters, but it's true that the Dragster 559 Twin and now the Dragster 700 Twin are something a bit different from standard modern twist-and-go expectations.

In interviews conducted around the time of the Dragster 559 Twin's unveiling at EICMA, Tartarini mentioned that he was personally fond of using a clutch and shifting gears on a motorcycle, and it's something he wanted to incorporate on the big Dragster Twin designs. So while they share a family resemblance to the smaller Dragster scooters that have previously been released, with their trellis frames, their drivetrain is completely different.

To paraphrase Prince, it's not a scooter; it's not a motorcycle; it is something that you'll never understand. Or maybe you will, once you ride it. I mean, I'd certainly like to know what this secret third thing is like to pilot. Wouldn't you?

All The Glorious Details

The liquid-cooled, four-stroke, DOHC, 8-valve twin makes a claimed 68 horsepower at 8,500 rpm, along with 70 newton-meters (about 51.6 pound-feet) of torque at unspecified revs.

We don't yet know what the Dragster 700 Twin's curb weight is, though, so we can't make any assertions about power-to-weight ratios at this time.

What we can tell you is that the Factory Limited Edition gets a slew of tasty upgrades over the coming base model that go beyond a special black and gold livery on the outside. Bikes in this edition will also get a full Akrapovič exhaust, an Öhlins rear suspension and steering damper, unspecified but "unique" Brembo brake calipers, and a DucaBike clutch cover complete with a transparent viewing window.

As mentioned in the initial announcement, Italjet plans to open its preorder window on Friday, July 12, 2024 at 4 p.m. Italian time. It's not clear how many of these Factory Limited Edition bikes will be made, but the company also says it will close preorders at EICMA this year, when the finished bike will be on display at the Italjet stand. That is, if they don't hit their established limit on available bikes before that date.

Pricing and availability have not yet been announced, but should be made public very shortly. We'll be sure to update this post with that information once it's available, so you have all the details in one place.

Is This The Closest Any Production Bike Has Come To Kaneda's Bike?

Let me remind you of what the Dragster 559 Twin looked like at EICMA.

Then, you tell me.

If it's as fun to ride as it looks, I'm ready to support the Italjet Dragster 700 Twin in any and all identities it chooses. As far as I'm concerned, we need more OEMs that are willing to think outside the box and make something completely new in 2024 and beyond.

Good on Italjet for building this bike with their hearts.