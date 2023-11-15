If you've seen the Italjet Dragster 559 Twin, chances are good that you're already in love. It took pride of place at the Italian scooter maker's EICMA 2023 stand, and for good reason. The thing isn't just another debut; it's an absolute design revelation.

Is it a scooter? Is it a motorcycle? Italjet's cheeky answer seems to be, who cares? Wisely, since it's been asked this very question several times by now, Italjet doesn't attempt to define what the Dragster 559 Twin is. Quoting directly from the company, "in truth, it sits in a distinct niche between the motorcycle and scooter realms, and it's the discerning customers who will ultimately shape its identity." Nicely played, Italjet.

If it's just a concept, why does any of this matter? Ah, friends; that's because it isn't a concept.

That's right. On November 15, 2023, Italjet officially stated that the Dragster 559 Twin as displayed at EICMA 2023 is "largely final." It goes on to say that some minor tweaks will be made, such as addressing handlebar placement for comfort, ground clearance for practicality, and possibly changing the wheels (spokes might be involved). Overall, though, what you see is apparently what you'll get.

Those Tasty, Tasty Specs

We talked about this bike during EICMA, but in case you missed it, here's what's on Italjet's official spec sheet.

The Italjet Dragster 559 Twin is powered by a liquid-cooled, eight valve, dual overhead cam twin that makes a claimed 58.33 horsepower at 8,500 rpm, alongside 55 newton-meters (or about 40.5 pound-feet) of torque at 6,500 rpm. An A2 license version will also be available in regions that need it, with power limited to 48 horsepower at 7,500 rpm. It has a slipper clutch, a six-speed gearbox, and a chain final drive (nary a scooter CVT or belt drive in sight).

For suspension, it uses a 48mm upside-down front fork, and features a rear monoshock with an adjustable suspension height device in the rear. For brakes, you get a pair of 270mm floating wave discs up front and a single 230mm disc in the rear. Wheels are a pair of 15-inch alloys that come wrapped in Pirelli Diablo tires.

Wheelbase is 1,542mm (about 60.7 inches). Seat height is 795mm (about 31.2 inches). Italjet only lists a dry vehicle weight, not a curb weight, and it's 180 kilograms (about 397 pounds). However, since it lists the fuel tank capacity as holding 16 liters, we can do a little math to figure out a rough vehicle weight with fuel.

If 16 liters of gasoline weighs about 26.42 pounds, then the approximate weight of the Italjet Dragster 559 Twin with fuel is about 423.5 pounds. That still doesn't account for the weight of additional necessary fluids like oil and brake fluid, but it's considerably closer to the curb weight than a dry weight figure is.

The Italjet Concept Approach

We'll let Italjet tell you what it thinks about its concept bikes, because it's a very clear and straightforward statement. "Unlike other manufacturers who often dilute their concepts during production, Italjet consistently elevates the final product, a tradition exemplified by the acclaimed Dragster 125/200."

As fans of bonkers concepts who have grown far too accustomed to the all-too-familiar feeling of deflation upon seeing a less than exciting production bike, we can certainly get behind this idea.

Pricing and Availability

First up, Italjet plans to open preorders for a Dragster 559 Twin First Edition. This will be a limited edition machine, and will be both more exclusive and expensive than the eventual production version.

How many Dragster 559 Twin First Editions will be made? If you've guessed 559, go get yourself a cookie. Other exclusive bonuses that will feature on the limited edition version include a special color/graphics scheme, upgraded exhaust, upgraded suspension, and additional use of high-end components to complete the package.

Full pricing and preorder details are not yet available, but Italjet says that they're coming soon.

As for availability, Italjet expects the Dragster 559 Twin to begin rolling into customer hands in late 2024 or early 2025. Full geographic availability of this model hasn't been released yet. RideApart will be sure to keep you updated with the latest pricing and availability information as it's announced.

Photos by Joe Lucente and Italjet