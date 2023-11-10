Renowned boutique scooter manufacturer Italjet has made quite an impression at EICMA 2023. The brand not only unveiled a wide selection of new models, but also made some big announcements surrounding its expansion. Suffice it to say that the Italian scooter brand has big ambitions for the global market.

Among the key highlights of Italjet’s EICMA 2023 presentation were the launch of the Dragster 559 Twin, a radical, superbike-inspired scooter that boasts a parallel-twin engine, manual transmission, and dual Brembo brakes. The highly anticipated Italjet Dragster 300 also made its debut. Showcased in all its glory,the Dragster 300 is the best-performing single-cylinder model in Italjet’s current lineup, and makes use of premium components and similar styling as its smaller siblings, the Dragster 125 and 200.

Speaking of the Dragster 125 and 200, Italjet has also announced that these two models, the most popular bikes in its roster, are making their way to the US market in 2024. According to Italjet, the Dragster 125 and 200 have garnered impressive commercial success, selling approximately 15,000 units across Europe and Southeast Asia (yes, it’s a small number compared to other brands, but Italjet has always been known for keeping its production quantities small).

Italjet has managed to ink a partnership with Chicago’s Genuine Scooters for a distribution agreement for the two new models. The Dragster 125 and 200 are expected to make their way stateside by the Spring of 2024.

In case you were unfamiliar with the specs of these two models, let’s run through them real quick. The Italjet Dragster 125 is powered by a 125cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine with a maximum power output of 12.5 horsepower at 9,500 rpm and 10.5Nm (7.35 pound-feet) of torque at 7,750 rpm. Meanwhile, the bigger Dragster 200 dials things up a notch with its 181cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected single. It pumps out 17.5 ponies at 8,000 rpm and 15.5 Nm (10.85 pound-feet) of torque at 7,750 rpm.

Both models share the same underpinnings, consisting of an S.I.S single-arm front end mated to a hydropneumatic shock absorber. Meanwhile, the rear suspension duties are handled by an adjustable monoshock with an equally striking single-sided swingarm. Brakes are supplied by Brembo, and the rotors measure 240mm and 175mm at the front and rear respectively. ABS comes as standard on both models, as well.