Italjet has long been considered a boutique scooter manufacturer with a radical take on what a scooter should be. The Italian brand put on quite a show at EICMA 2023, and is trying to prove that it has what it takes to expand, not just across multiple markets, but with new and exciting models, too.

We previously talked about the crazy Dragster 559 Twin, but if that high-performance scooter is too much for you to handle, Italjet has a more down-to-earth model you may want to check out.

Sitting above the 125 and 200 models, the Dragster 300 has officially made its global debut at EICMA 2023. Up until now, the model remained a concept, one which first saw the light of day back in 2022. The new model’s spec sheet resembles that of its smaller siblings much more closely than that of the new 559 Twin, but it’s a lot more potent in terms of sheer performance. It’s powered by a 278cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine with a max output of 23.8 horsepower and 26 Nm (18.2 pound-feet) of torque. As such, Italjet promises a “smooth yet spirited ride.”

Also, unlike the Dragster 559 Twin, which is equipped with a six-speed manual transmission, the Dragster 300 makes use of a more commonplace CVT, just like that of its smaller 125 and 200 siblings. That being said, it does get upmarket underpinnings consisting of Brembo calipers with dual-channel ABS, and of course, the unique single-sided front suspension system found on other Dragster models.

At the end of the day, the Italjet Dragster 300 is a scooter, and scooters are meant to be practical and accessible. While the Dragster has always sacrificed some practicality for its outlandish styling, the Dragster 300 remains a fairly accessible option to riders of all sizes, thanks to its low weight of 128 kilograms dry. Now, Italjet has yet to confirm pricing and availability for the new Dragster 300, but we can almost be sure that it’ll be launched in Europe first, sometime in 2024, before shipping out to other markets.