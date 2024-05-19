Textron Specialized Vehicles, the maker of Arctic Cat snowmobiles, has sent out a new recall notice affecting the brand's snowmobiles. This comes on the heels of a prior recall, affecting more than 16,000 snowmobiles, for laceration potential.

The latest recall, however, is said to be because of a potential "Crash hazard." Not great.

According to the recall notice, which went live May 9th, "The steering caps, which are used to hold the handlebar in place, can crack and cause the handlebars to become unstable, posing a crash hazard."

The recall notice also states that Arctic Cat has "received 95 reports of incidents from dealers during initial snowmobile setups of steering caps cracking while being torqued," but adds, that "No injuries have been reported." Seems like Arctic Cat caught it before anyone was hurt, which is always good news.

The notice further adds that 2,670 snowmobiles are affected by the recall in the United States, while a further 891 in Canada. The affected models include the "model year 2024 Catalyst 600 snowmobiles with model names ZR, Riot, and Mountain," and that, "The model names are printed on the side panels of the snowmobiles. The 10th letter of the VIN will be an 'R'. The VIN number is stamped on the tunnel section or the decal on the top/rear of the tunnel."

Customers should stop using the affected machines immediately, contact an authorized Arctic Cat dealer, and schedule remedying the affected parts. The repair is free of charge. They can schedule the service through "Textron Specialized Vehicles at 800-279-2281 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, email at arcticcatwarranty@textron.com, or online at https://arcticcat.txtsv.com/owners/recalls or https://arcticcat.txtsv.com/ and select “Recall” for more information."