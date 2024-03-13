Minnesota-based snowmobile specialists Arctic Cat is all about building and supporting the community, and its latest platform, the Catalyst, is poised to raise the bar in terms of performance and versatility. With that in mind, the company is eager to get more people aboard its machines to see just what they’re capable of and has announced this year’s Demo Tour, where it’ll be showcasing the Catalyst, along with the rest of its 2025 model lineup.

The tour will consist of both demo rides and displays, giving enthusiasts and prospective customers the chance to get up close and personal with Arctic Cat’s latest offerings. Check out the schedules in the table below:

Event Date Venue Address Quebec Pop-Up - Demo Event March 16, 2024 Morin Sports & V.R. 1695 Rue St Maurice, Trois-Rivières, QC G8V 2N1, Canada Jackson Hole Hill Climb - Display Only March 21, 2024 - March 24, 2024 Snow King Mountain 402 E Snow King Ave, Jackson, WY 83001 Parry Sound Pop-Up - Demo Event March 23, 2024 Jolly Roger Inn & Resort 1 JR Lane Parry Sound, ON, Canada P2A 2W8 Revelstoke Pop-Up - Demo Event March 30, 2024 Frisby Cabin Columbia-Shuswap, BC V0E 2J0, Canada Gimli Pop-Up - Demo Event March 30, 2024 Lakeview Resort 10 Centre St. Gimli, MB R0C 2R0 Valemount Pop-Up - Demo Event April 6, 2024 Allen Creek Parking Lot (52.540148, -119.115872) Valemount, British Columbia

The Catalyst takes center stage in Arctic Cat’s 2024 Demo Tour, as the company says that the Catalyst snowmobile is the culmination of decades of innovation, flaunting the new 858cc engine.

It claims a more powerful and lightweight package than the 794cc predecessor, delivering 11 percent more power and torque while being four percent lighter. As such, the Catalyst is said to deliver impressive acceleration thanks to its optimized power-to-weight ratio.

The engineers at Arctic Cat designed the Catalyst for maximum maneuverability The Catalyst features a newly developed 858cc engine

Apart from increasing power and reducing weight, the Catalyst employs a laydown engine design. This means that the intake and exhaust ports are on the same side of the engine, effectively lowering and centralizing the engine’s mass. This ultimately translates to better maneuverability and enhanced stability at both low and high speeds.

Those of you looking to participate in Arctic Cat’s demo events can check back at its official website, as schedules listed above may be subject to change due to weather conditions. Arctic Cat reminds those interested in participating of the minimum age requirement of 16 years old. Basic riding gear (consisting of a helmet, goggles, closed shoes, pants, and gloves) is required, too.

Participants will undergo a safety briefing and will be accompanied by an Arctic Cat instructor at all times.

Demo events like this are always an excellent way for powersports enthusiasts to broaden their horizons when it comes to the machines they’re interested in. They’re undoubtedly an easy way to get a glimpse of not just the tech and performance of these machines, but the culture and community they’re surrounded by. I, for one, used to be all about motorcycles and motorcycles only. It wasn’t until I decided to try out a bunch of ATVs, UTVs, and side-by-sides during a demo event did I realize I’d get hooked into four-wheeled powersports, too.