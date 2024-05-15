The world of e-bikes is fast becoming one worthy of paying attention to for powersport enthusiasts, as recently there's been a blurring of lines between bicycles and motorcycles. Things like the Surron, Ubco, and others have features of both and specs to match whatever your heart desires.

And one of the most interesting companies in that space, QuietKat, has been launching some seriously impressive e-bikes that go further than most in technology, specs, and capabilities. Its latest offerings, which drop today, seem properly revolutionary, too, as it pushes range to a staggering 90 miles.

Welcome to the party, Quietkat Apex HD and HD. There's a lot to get into, as the company threw the kitchen sink at these e-bikes, not just increasing range, so let's quit the chit-chat and get into it.

First and foremost, we gotta talk range. 90 freakin' miles of it. According to QuietKat, that's all thanks to the brand's 30Ah battery located in the Apex HD and HD's downtubes. That's then connected to the hub via either a 1000w VPO 2.0 Automatic Shifting hub drive or mid-drive motor, delivering up to 147 pound-feet of torque. Woof. It also gets two new modes, including Stealth and Climb, which offer what they state. Stealth is designed for being quiet when you need to, i.e. either hunting or through residential areas to reduce conflicts with others. While Climb is meant to help when you're towing something and/or getting up larger hills or mountains.

But speaking of that Automatic Shifter...

The new transmission is an internally geared automatic that "eliminates the common derailleur issues, offering seamless shifting without the risk of jamming or breakage." According to QuietKat's Logan Holtz, "Over the past decade, a majority of issues with all offroad eBikes have centered around two factors: #1 broken or bent derailleurs and #2 snapped chains. The vulnerable position of derailleurs just isn’t conducive to offroad or backcountry use. Those who push their gear to the limit will have encountered challenges with these components," adding, “Until recently this fragile system was considered necessary for utilizing multiple gears. However, our new automatic transmission removes both of those failure points. By shifting internally, we no longer need a derailleur, this also allowed us to utilize a moto-style chain which is virtually impossible to break."

And yes, you read that right. Another first for the QuietKat Apex HD and HD e-bikes is that they both use motorcycle chains to ensure that when you're out in the woods or elsewhere, you aren't going to be left stranded with a broken bicycle chain. Plus, I sincerely doubt a bicycle chain would've stood up to all that torque.

QuietKat also introduced new suspension for both the Apex HD and HD bikes, which mimic moto-style setups. Inverted KKE Air-Suspension Forks are at the front of each bike with 120mm of travel, making conquering whatever is in front of you a breeze, while Kenda Juggernaut 26" x 4.8" fat tires keep you locked in on the terrain below you.

And now we gotta talk price. QuietKat's offerings have always been pretty fairly priced for what they offer, and these two new bikes are no different. QuietKat wants $3,299 for the hub-driven Apex HD, while the mid-driven Apex HD will set you back $4,999. The bikes are now available to order, while they'll begin shipping out this June.

But I'm interested in what sort of adventures you see yourself taking with these e-bikes? Let us know in the comments below.