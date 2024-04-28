There aren't many true deals in today's world, as even discounted items are still otherworldly expensive. But every so often, a real-deal deal comes along and you can't help but check your bank account to see if you have the funds to make it happen. And that's exactly what's going on with Austrian motorcycle manufacturer GasGas.

Right now through the end of May, if you walk into a GasGas dealership and plop down a chunk of change for a brand new dirt bike, you'll also walk home with one of the brand's killer e-bike mountain bikes...for free.

You read that right, they're free, baby!

According to the manufacturer, though you can get special deals with any of GasGas' offerings on the brand's e-bikes, the dirt bikes that are eligible to get a fully free full-suspension e-bike include the 2024 model years MC-E3, MC 450 F, EX450, EW 500F, and ES 500. Those run the gamut of some serious performance, starting with a kid's dirt bike and moving into the motocross realm and enduro spectrums, too.

Meaning, you've got a lot to choose from.

Now, obviously, you have to buy a dirt bike and these GasGas motorcycle models aren't exactly chump change. But even so, the e-bikes that are available to you are the GasGas G Trail 1.0, 2.0, and 3.0s and those start at $3,500. And it's not like you're not getting something good, as even the G Trail 1.0 features a "250W Yamaha PW-ST 70Nm motor with five pedal-assist modes including Automatic Support where the motor continuously adapts the power mode to suit terrain and effort exerted by the rider."

But again, free is free.

If I was in the market for a new dirt bike, and I'm not saying I'm not though my bank and mortgage definitely are, I'd be seriously considering heading over to my local GasGas dealer to take this buy-one-get-one free deal up.