If you’ve been looking to get your little ones started on two wheels, there’s no better time to do so than now. The trio of companies under the Pierer Mobility Group, KTM, Husqvarna, and GasGas, have all just released their 50cc and 65cc kid-focused mini-crossers. However, that’s not all they have to offer. GasGas just recently introduced the MC-E 2, an even smaller off-roader for smaller kids. Oh, and it’s electric.

The new GasGas MC-E 2 is designed for young kids with heights ranging from 90 centimeters (2-ft,11-in), to 130 centimeters (4-ft, 3-in). It’s designed to be a stepping stone for youngsters advancing from balance bikes to bigger, motorized two-wheelers, and yes, could very well slot in below the GasGas MC 50 and MC 65. According to GasGas, the MC-E 2 is economical and affordable to run, promising more than an hour of riding time on a single charge.

On the performance side of the equation, the MC-E 2 provides just enough power for your youngster to grow into. Thanks to three power modes, parents and guardians can control power output as their youngster progresses. At its highest level, the motor propels the bike to a top speed of 33 kilometers per hour (or 21 miles per hour). The motor itself is housed within the rear hub, giving the bike a rear-biased center of gravity, while also reducing maintenance thanks to the elimination of a chain.

Apart from adjustable performance, the MC-E 2 also features multiple adjustment points on the frame, allowing kids of varying heights to confidently swing a leg over and ride. The lightweight aluminum frame and reinforced fiberglass subframe all work together to keep weight manageable and handling precise, while WP suspension, just like that of GasGas’ grown-up bikes, provides 90 millimeters and 70 millimeters of travel front and rear respectively.

Of course, it goes without saying that safety plays a major role in all types of two-wheeled motorsports, and even more so when it’s for kids. GasGas recognizes this, and has included a wrist lanyard that automatically shuts the motor off when detached. The bike also has a rollover sensor that kills the motor when it senses that the bike has tipped over. Last but not least, 140-millimeter hydraulic disc brakes bring the bike to a confident stop.

The new GasGas MC-E 2 has already been listed on GasGas’ official website, and should be available across select GasGas dealerships. Of course, for the most accurate pricing information, it’s a good idea to get in touch with your nearest GasGas dealer, or contact them through their official website.