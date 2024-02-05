New Trek Marlin+ Is A Versatile E-MTB That Won’t Break The Bank

Trek is regarded as one of the most respected bicycle brands the world has ever seen. Since its inception in 1976, Trek has pretty much set the standard across all categories of cycling, and even today, continues to be a driver of innovation in the rapidly growing e-bike segment. Recent years have ushered in lots of new electric bicycles, and for 2024, Trek is going back to basics with the Marlin+ electric mountain bike.

The Trek Marlin has long been a staple in Trek’s model range. Regarded as a jack of all trades in the MTB world, the Marlin appeals to both novice and advanced riders thanks to its versatility and approachability. When it comes to the electric MTB world, Trek has some heavy hitters such as the Trek Fuel EXe 9.5 carbon fiber electric enduro bike. With the Marlin+, Trek hopes to lower the barriers to entry in terms of price and performance, all while providing cyclists with a dependable two-wheeler with trusted Trek quality.

The Trek Marlin+ promises reliable tech at an affordable price tag.

The Trek Marlin+’s simple construction is worth more than the sum of its parts. Starting south of $3,000, it’s capable of going pretty much anywhere other fancy electric mountain bikes worth three or four times are capable of going. It certainly serves as the perfect gateway drug for a cyclist looking to get into e-bikes, as it’s packing components from some of the most trusted OEMs in the business. For starters, it’s powered by a mid-drive motor from Bosch, more specifically, the 250-watt Active Line Plus.

With 50 Nm (about 37 pound-feet) of torque, the Marlin+ isn’t as potent as other e-bikes powered by the more premium Performance Line CX with 85 Nm (63 pound-feet). It does, however, make up for it with an impressive amount of tech for a natural-feeling pedal assist. Trek bakes in an interesting feature called Auto Mode, wherein the motor provides adaptive pedal assistance based on the rider’s pace. This means that riders need not manually adjust the assist level, and simply crank on the pedals harder to let the motor know they want to go faster.

The Marlin+, like the regular Marlin, is all about versatility.

The entire affair is powered by a compact 400-watt-hour battery housed within the bike’s frame. Its slender proportions keep the Marlin’s signature clean hardtail look, making it easy to miss the fact that this is actually an e-bike. Trek claims an estimated ride time of two to four hours, while an optional 250-watt-hour range-extender can increase ride time by up to 50 percent.

Depending on the trim level of your choice, the Trek Marlin+ is fitted with premium component such as hydraulic disc brakes, a front suspension fork with up to 120 millimeters of travel, and a Shimano drivetrain with either a Cues for the Marlin+ 6 or a Deore for the Marlin+ 8. Like the non-electric Marlin, accessibility and affordability lie at the core of the Marlin+, as such, it retails for just $2,699 USD for the Marlin+ 6 and $3,499 USD for the more premium Marlin+ 8. The new e-bikes, as well as the rest of Trek’s electric and non-electric bikes are available online via their official website, or at your local Trek dealer.