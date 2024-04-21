Italian manufacturer Beta makes some of the best enduro and motocross bikes out there. Machines like the RR and Xtrainer serve as capable machines for both seasoned and beginner off-roaders alike. But for folks looking for something they can ride on the street with, well, they’re pretty much out of the equation as they’re not street legal in most states.

There are lots of reasons why someone would want a bike they can ride from their homes to the trails and back again. For starters, you don’t need any other vehicle to have a blast off-road—no need for a van, trailer, or pickup truck to load your off-road-only bike in. Furthermore, exploring multiple trails in one go sometimes necessitates riding on the road.

To that end, Beta has its RS series targeted at ardent adventurers adamant on making an enduro their weapon of choice. And for the 2024 model year, Beta has released a Special Edition model of the 390 and 500 RS, decked out in race-derived add-ons. The best part? They’re street-legal in 50 states.

It gets a headlight, turn signals, and rear-view mirrors for street-legality.

Now, Beta goes on and on in its official website about the specs and features of the 2024 RS Special Editions, so be sure to check out all the details there. But for now, let’s take a look at some of the features that make the RS Special Edition, well, special.

For starters, the bikes get fancy KYB suspension fore and aft. More specifically, the front end is a 48-millimeter KYB AOS closed-cartridge fork with adjustable compression and rebound. Rear suspension duties are handled by a KYB 46-millimeter rear shock complete with high and low speed compression and rebound adjustment.

Beta 500 RS Special Edition Beta 390 RS Special Edition

For on-road practicality, the RS Special Editions come with extra-wide foot pegs, RS mirrors, and a Race Edition seat which, quite frankly, doesn’t look all too comfortable for road use. But hey, these things are meant to rip off-road, and their street-legality is merely a bonus.

The 500 RS will set you back $12,499, while the 390 RS will carry a sticker of $12,299. You can also grab the standard versions for a couple hundred dollars cheaper.

Capable dual-sports like the Beta 390 and 500 RS are awesome as they make off-road riding more accessible to a wider audience.

In my experience, lots of riders tend to shy away from off-road riding simply because a good number of enduro bikes on the market aren’t street-legal. After all, having a bike built for off-road performance all while being rideable (in a legal sense) on the street is always a good thing.