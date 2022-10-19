2023 Beta Xtrainer Gets Performance And Styling Enhancements

The Xtrainer, which Beta has been producing since 2015 in the 250 and 300 displacements with two-stroke engines, is an enduro that combines the traits of racing models with the simplicity and accessibility of more beginner-focused alternatives. For the 2023 model year, Beta has bestowed numerous updates to the Xtrainer.

In order to develop such an approachable platform, Beta’s Xtrainer is extremely light, weighing no more than 99 kilograms. It also has a lower seat by 20 millimeters, making it easier for shorter riders and beginners to confidently plant their feet on the ground. As for the engine, the Xtrainer has always been a two-stroke model, available in either 249cc or 293cc variants, and it looks like it’s going to remain this way for the foreseeable future. The current generation bike is equipped with Beta’s proprietary progressive exhaust valve which gives the rider the ability to adjust engine settings via a switch on the handlebar.

Other convenience and performance-oriented amenities include an automatic mixer, electric starter, and a cooling fan for the radiator. Additionally, the 2023 model has a redesigned subframe that has allowed Beta to subsequently fit a variety of enhancements to the bike. For starters, the plastics from the RR models can now be fitted to the Xtrainer. More importantly, however, the new subframe has made way for a redesigned intake system with a new filter box designed to increase airflow at lower RPMs.

Another new feature on the Xtrainer is a lightweight lithium battery. Mounted high up in the frame, the change to a lithium battery pack will certainly go a long way in making the bike lighter, more agile, and easy to maneuver on technical terrain. A larger fuel tank with a capacity of 8.8 liters allows for longer saddle times in between fill ups, and is also conveniently translucent, allowing you to glance at your fuel levels while you’re out riding.

Last but not least, Beta has also overhauled the bike’s aesthetics, giving it a new graphics kit more similar to that of the Beta RR model range. The classic red colorway is on full display here, meshing the Xtrainer seamlessly with the rest of the Beta enduro model lineup. The updated Xtrainer is available across Beta dealerships in Europe, and it retails for 7,040 Euros, or the equivalent of around $6,926 USD.