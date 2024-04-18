Back in October 2023, German tire specialist Metzeler announced that it was launching its newest high-performance road tire dubbed the Roadtec 02, and now the brand has finally revealed the new tires to the public.

The Pirelli-owned company promises some pretty impressive claims about the new tires, and goes as far as marketing it as “two tires in one," as the new Roadtec 02 tires incorporate what Metzeler calls “Dynatread Technology.” This adaptive tread design is said to adjust to various riding styles, occupying a category all its own.

Metzeler calls it a Super-Sport-Touring tire. Let's see what it's all about.

In essence, the new Roadtec 02’s tread design is inspired by the Sportec M9 RR—a set of tires I previously ran on my KTM 390 Duke and enjoyed the heck out of. In the Roadtec 02, however, the rear tire features a dual-compound construction for increased longevity, as well as a full-silica front tire for improved wet-weather traction.

According to Metzeler, this means that the Roadtec 02 offers a similarly sporty and dynamic riding experience as its M9 RR supersport tire, all while providing increased longevity and improved wet weather performance—quite the hefty claim for a sport-touring tire.

Even better, Metzeler hasn’t forgotten about environmental sustainability here. The company says that the new tire is made up of 43 percent bio-based and recycled materials certified by third-party French certification agency Bureau Veritas.

Like most sport and sport-touring tires, the new Metzeler Roadtec 02 comes in sizes catering to all modern naked, sport, and sport-touring bikes. There are even a couple of 19-inch front wheel options for those of you with street-oriented adventure bikes. You can check out all the available sizes in Metzeler’s official website.

On paper, the new Metzeler Roadtec 02 tires seem to be quite the impressive set of rubber. However, there’s nothing quite like actually having a go on them in the real world.

Hopefully soon, we’ll be able to test out these tires in a wide range of conditions and get back to you with a comprehensive review.