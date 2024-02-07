At EICMA 2023, Michelin announced its new lineup of tires for track, street, and adventure riders. The Power 6, Power GP2, and Anakee Road seek to deliver an enhanced riding experience for all riders, and are now accessible to enthusiasts in North America. Let's take a look at the details of each of these new tires, as well as the sizes that accompany them.
Michelin Power 6
Michelin Road 6 - Honda CBR650R
Hitting the road is something that most riders are accustomed to, and it's easy to take our tires for granted. Unlike off-road and track-focused tires, street tires need to be versatile and resilient as the road can sometimes throw surprises at us, most of which our tires need to absorb. Unlike track tires which are designed for either wet or dry conditions, street tires need to excel at both, and this is what Michelin's Power 6 offers riders. The Power 6 has been designed for maximum grip and optimal control, and promises sporty handling and agility thanks to its development from Michelin's motorsports expertise.
Check out the sizes for the new Michelin Power 6 in the table below.
Front:
|Rim Size
|Tire Size
|17
|110/70ZR17 (54W)
|17
|120/70ZR17 (58W)
Rear:
|Rim Size
|Tire Size
|17
|140/70ZR17 (66W)
|17
|150/60ZR17 (66W)
|17
|180/55ZR17 (73W)
|17
|190/50ZR17 (73W)
|17
|190/55ZR17 (75W)
|17
|200/55ZR17 (78W)
|17
|240/45ZR17 (82W)
Michelin Power GP2
Michelin Power GP2 - BMW S 10000 RR
For those looking for the best performance on dry tarmac or on the race track, the Power GP2 is Michelin's newest offering for you. Michelin puts a particular focus on dry grip to push the bike's performance potential on track. On top of that, the tire makes use of MotoGP-inspired technology for maximum traction and predictable handling at the limit. As is the case with most hypersport tires of this nature, the Power GP2 is best suited for high-performance sport and naked bikes, and the sizes are clearly a reflection of this. Check them out below:
Front:
|Rim Size
|Tire Size
|17
|120/70ZR17 (58W)
Rear:
|17
|160/60ZR17 (69W)
|17
|180/55ZR17 (73W)
|17
|190/50ZR17 (73W)
|17
|190/50ZR17 (73W)
|17
|200/55ZR17 (78W)
Michelin Anakee Road
Michelin Anakee Road - BMW R 1250 GS
Combining light off-road capability and superior touring longevity, Michelin's new Anakee Road is a solid choice for ADV-touring riders looking to push the boundaries of their skills. The tire has been engineered to optimize wet grip for confident riding in all weather, all while ensuring confidence-inspiring traction on dry surfaces for spirited rides. On top of that, the tire's construction has been bolstered to provide extra on-road stability for large adventure bikes, without compromising grip and cornering performance. Its aggressive yet road-focused tread pattern has been designed to suit the styling of most modern adventure bikes, as well.
Check out the sizes below:
Front:
|Rim Size
|Tire Size
|21
|90/90-21 54V
|19
|110/80R19 59V
|19
|120/70R19 60V
|19
|120/70ZR19 60W
Rear:
|Rim Size
|Tire Size
|18
|150/70R18 70V
|17
|150/70R17 69V
|17
|170/60R17 72V
|17
|170/60ZR17 72W
Michelin's 2024 lineup of sport, street, and adventure tires are available from Michelin dealers across North America. For the best and most accurate pricing information, we recommend getting in touch with your nearest dealer, or visiting Michelin's official website.