At EICMA 2023, Michelin announced its new lineup of tires for track, street, and adventure riders. The Power 6, Power GP2, and Anakee Road seek to deliver an enhanced riding experience for all riders, and are now accessible to enthusiasts in North America. Let's take a look at the details of each of these new tires, as well as the sizes that accompany them.

Michelin Power 6

Michelin Road 6 - Honda CBR650R

Hitting the road is something that most riders are accustomed to, and it's easy to take our tires for granted. Unlike off-road and track-focused tires, street tires need to be versatile and resilient as the road can sometimes throw surprises at us, most of which our tires need to absorb. Unlike track tires which are designed for either wet or dry conditions, street tires need to excel at both, and this is what Michelin's Power 6 offers riders. The Power 6 has been designed for maximum grip and optimal control, and promises sporty handling and agility thanks to its development from Michelin's motorsports expertise.

Check out the sizes for the new Michelin Power 6 in the table below.

Front:

Rim Size Tire Size 17 110/70ZR17 (54W) 17 120/70ZR17 (58W)

Rear:

Rim Size Tire Size 17 140/70ZR17 (66W) 17 150/60ZR17 (66W) 17 180/55ZR17 (73W) 17 190/50ZR17 (73W) 17 190/55ZR17 (75W) 17 200/55ZR17 (78W) 17 240/45ZR17 (82W)

Michelin Power GP2

Michelin Power GP2 - BMW S 10000 RR

For those looking for the best performance on dry tarmac or on the race track, the Power GP2 is Michelin's newest offering for you. Michelin puts a particular focus on dry grip to push the bike's performance potential on track. On top of that, the tire makes use of MotoGP-inspired technology for maximum traction and predictable handling at the limit. As is the case with most hypersport tires of this nature, the Power GP2 is best suited for high-performance sport and naked bikes, and the sizes are clearly a reflection of this. Check them out below:

Front:

Rim Size Tire Size 17 120/70ZR17 (58W)

Rear:

17 160/60ZR17 (69W) 17 180/55ZR17 (73W) 17 190/50ZR17 (73W) 17 190/50ZR17 (73W) 17 200/55ZR17 (78W)

Michelin Anakee Road

Michelin Anakee Road - BMW R 1250 GS

Combining light off-road capability and superior touring longevity, Michelin's new Anakee Road is a solid choice for ADV-touring riders looking to push the boundaries of their skills. The tire has been engineered to optimize wet grip for confident riding in all weather, all while ensuring confidence-inspiring traction on dry surfaces for spirited rides. On top of that, the tire's construction has been bolstered to provide extra on-road stability for large adventure bikes, without compromising grip and cornering performance. Its aggressive yet road-focused tread pattern has been designed to suit the styling of most modern adventure bikes, as well.

Check out the sizes below:

Front:

Rim Size Tire Size 21 90/90-21 54V 19 110/80R19 59V 19 120/70R19 60V 19 120/70ZR19 60W

Rear:

Rim Size Tire Size 18 150/70R18 70V 17 150/70R17 69V 17 170/60R17 72V 17 170/60ZR17 72W

Michelin's 2024 lineup of sport, street, and adventure tires are available from Michelin dealers across North America. For the best and most accurate pricing information, we recommend getting in touch with your nearest dealer, or visiting Michelin's official website.