Metzeler To Launch New Roadtec 02 Tires In 2024

German motorcycle tire specialist Metzeler has a wide selection of rubber for all sorts of motorcycles. Acquired by the Pirelli group in 1986, Metzeler has made quite a name for itself over the years, and today remains of the respected brands when it comes to performance-oriented motorcycle tires. The brand caters to the growing “supersport touring” segment with the launch of its newest tires, the Roadtec 02.

First released in 2016, the Roadtec 01 set the standard for a lot of riders when it came to a versatile tire that combined the range of a touring tire with the performance of a sport tire. Now, its successor, the Roadtec 02, hopes to take everything we’ve come to love about the Roadtec 01 and make it better in terms of performance, longevity, and even sustainability. For starters, Metzeler says that the new Roadtec 02 combines touring characteristics such as high mileage and wet grip with supersport profiles for sharper handling.

Metzeler's Roadtec 01 made its debut back in 2016.

In order to achieve this, new compounds have been used to enhance temperature performance particularly in cold and rainy conditions. Furthermore, the new Roadtec 02 makes use of a combination of naturally derived and recycled materials, marking a first for the company. As more and more companies make the shift towards greener practices, it’s interesting to see brands like Metzeler advancing their materials technology by incorporating recycled materials into the formulation of their tires.

As of this writing, Metzeler has yet to release specifics about the new Roadtec 02 tires. It hasn’t even revealed the model’s tread pattern. However, given that it’s the successor to the highly acclaimed Roadtec 01, chances are it’ll have a similar road-oriented profile with a focus on sportier riding. Nevertheless, based on the information provided so far, chances are the new Roadtec 02 will be offered in sizes compatible with nearly all sportbike, sport-touring, and naked bike models.

In a press release, Metzeler marketing director Francesco Pietrangeli stated that the evolution in technology, particularly the use of recycled materials, aligns with the brand’s values.

“We are aimed at motorcyclists who ride, regardless of the weather conditions, but also at enthusiasts, eager for adventure and experiences. Without forgetting another value of prime importance for us, quality: those who travel trust us and count on tires offering safety even in the rain and in the cold, while making driving easier. The Roadtec 02 perfectly embodies these values and does so with respect for the environment, by considerably reducing materials of fossil and mineral origin and favoring those of natural or recycled origin.”

The new Metzeler Roadtec 02 tires are expected to make their way to dealers by January, 2024.