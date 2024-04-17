Our riding gear plays a much bigger role than just keeping us safe, as more often than not, we choose the gear we wear because we like the way it looks. It doesn’t matter if we ride on or off-road, or even on the race track. Whatever our styling preferences may be, it’s always good to know that beneath the surface, the gear we wear is packing cutting-edge tech designed to keep us safe.

And for track riders and racers, REV’IT! is giving you the unique opportunity to come up with your own custom design for your racing leathers through its Tailortech Design Challenge.

The idea is that REV'IT! will let you come up with your own custom design, and have the chance to turn it into a reality and that sounds dope.

The contest is open to residents of the USA only, and only one design will be chosen as the winner and be printed onto a REV’IT! X.201 racing suit, so make sure to do your best to make your design stand out.

Joining the contest is super easy, simply visit REV’IT!’s official website and come up with your own unique design via the configurator. Once you’re done, download your design, enter your contact information, and submit. REV’IT! will be accepting design submissions until April 21, 2024.

After this, all designs will go on the chopping block consisting of a panel of REV’IT! MotoGP riders who’ll choose the winning design during the Jerez MotoGP round on April 27.

In case you’re unfamiliar with the X.201, it’s the latest innovation in race suits from REV’IT!, and features the race-proven Tech-Air Race airbag system developed by Alpinestars. REV’IT! says that the X.201 is durable, flexible, and designed for top-tier on-track safety.

The fact that REV’IT!’s holding a contest like this is sure to make any two-wheeled enthusiast go crazy. I’m sure all of us have dreamed of having custom gear we designed ourselves, so it goes without saying that REV’IT! will have its work cut out when it comes to checking the thousands of designs that’ll be submitted.

We might have to spend a lot of our lunch breaks designing our own suits...