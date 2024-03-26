If you love the idea of the Triumph Trident 660, but you've been wishing for a paint scheme with a little more verve and heritage-focused tribute, then you'll want to see the 2025 Trident 660 Special Edition.

Also called the Trident Triple Tribute, it's meant to simultaneously pay homage to two things near and dear to Triumph's heart. One is, quite naturally its proud history of triple engines. The other thing is t, the five-time Isle of Man TT-winning Trident from 1971 to 1975.

The special white, blue, and red paint scheme, along with the number 67 graphic, all come together to create one visually cohesive package that accentuates the modern Trident 660's ties to the company's glorious racing heritage. It's a different time, and a different era, but styling that takes its cues from the past is kind of Triumph's stock in trade, as you've probably noticed.

There's more to the 2025 Trident 660 Special Edition than just paint and graphics, though. You'll also find a color-matched fly screen fitted as standard equipment on this variant, as well as a belly pan and Triumph Shift Assist.

What's Under The Paint?

2025 Triumph Trident 660 Special Edition - Engine Closeup

Sitting squarely at the heart of the 2025 Triumph Trident 660 Special Edition is that 660cc triple, offering a claimed 80 horsepower at 10,250 rpm and 47 pound-feet of torque at 6,250 rpm. It's mated to a six-speed gearbox, and with the help of Triumph Shift Assist, can do clutchless gear changes. There's also an autoblipper to aid in smooth downshift transitions.

Showa upside down front fork (nonadjustable) and a preload-adjustable Showa monoshock unit with linkage handle suspension duties, and two-pot Nissin calipers handle the braking duties. The Trident 660 Special Edition wears a set of Michelin Road 5 tires on its 17-inch cast aluminum wheels.

Other features include standard ABS, two riding modes (Road and Rain), a color TFT dash, switchable traction control, and a built-in engine immobilizer in the key.

Pricing and Availability

2025 Triumph Trident 660 Special Edition - Rear Left Angle View

Triumph sells its bikes in multiple international markets, with pricing and availability varying by region. In the US and Canada, the 2025 Trident 660 Special Edition should arrive in dealerships beginning in April 2024.

Pricing in the US will start at $8,595, while in Canada it starts at $10,195. For comparison, the US pricing is exactly the same for the Special Edition as it is for the regular Trident 660. In Canada, the Special Edition is just $30 more than the starting price of the current-gen Trident 660.

Gallery: 2025 Triumph Trident 660 Special Edition