On February 7, 2024, Suzuki Motor USA issued both a Stop Sale Notice and a safety recall for some 2024 GSX-8Rs due to a possible issue with the drive chain. On affected bikes, the drive chain could potentially detach in use due to improper riveting to hold the chain together and moving as it should to transmit power between the sprockets. If the drive chain becomes detached while you're riding, it could increase the risk of a crash.

How Many Bikes Are Involved?

Approximately 360 bikes are believed to potentially be affected, comprising around 20 percent of the population. The bikes included in the recall were produced between December 1, 2023 and December 11, 2023, and the VIN range believed to be affected runs from JS1EM13B3R7100573 to JS1EM13B5R7100932.

What's The Problem?

According to Suzuki's recall report, the affected bikes may have a drive chain link that was not riveted by its supplier, which is listed in the official documentation as RK Japan. The company has since revised its quality control standards to address this issue, so bikes produced from February 6, 2024 onward should not experience this problem.

How Is Suzuki Addressing This Issue?

Suzuki Motor USA plans to notify its dealer network on February 14, 2024. Owners of affected 2024 GSX-8Rs will be notified on February 19, 2024. Owners will be instructed to schedule service with their local authorized Suzuki dealership, where a technician will inspect the drive chain.

If the chain is found to not have been properly riveted, Suzuki dealers will replace both the chain and both the front and rear sprockets. They will also do the same on any unsold bikes in their inventory that are affected by this issue before resuming sales and delivery.

Suzuki's campaign number for this recall is 3A02, and owners may contact Suzuki USA Customer Service about this issue at 1-714-996-7040. Additionally, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's number for this recall is 24V-081. Owners may contact the NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

This is the second Stop Sale that Suzuki USA has issued on a 2024 model, with the first having been for a brake fluid leak on the 2024 Hayabusa and Hayabusa 25th Anniversary Edition. Although these two issues are not directly related, they do indicate that the company takes reported issues seriously and investigates them quickly before taking decisive action to address the problems it identifies.