Chinese-owned Italian motorcycle brand Moto Morini is one we’ve talked about on multiple occasions. Since the brand’s rebirth under Chinese ownership, it has rolled out quite a number of new models in the market, particularly in Europe and Asia. The X-Cape 650 is arguably its most popular model, slotting itself well within the middleweight adventure bike segment. To make it even better, Moto Morini has released a Black Ebony edition of the adventure-tourer.

Speaking of the middleweight ADV segment, it’s currently dominated by the likes of the Yamaha Tenere 700, Aprilia Tuareg 660, and KTM 890 Adventure. Not wanting to be left behind, Moto Morini’s X-Cape 650 employs a respectable if not slightly dated architecture. It’s powered by a 650cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, parallel-twin engine with a 180-degree crankshaft. Pumping out 60 horsepower, it’s quite a bit of ponies down versus its rivals.

The Moto Morini X-Cape 650 Black Ebony is offered in both wire-spoke and alloy wheel options.

Moto Morini throws in a slew of modern tech into the X-Cape, as it gets a Brembo braking system complete with Bosch ABS. The ABS can be switched on and off depending on the terrain. As for the suspension, it’s equipped with a fully adjustable Marzocchi fork and rear monoshock. Ensuring ample traction on both on and off-road terrain, the Moto Morini X-Cape rolls on wire-spoked wheels shod in Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tires.

When it comes to touring accouterments, the X-Cape is ready to go the distance thanks to a large adjustable windshield. Its full-color seven-inch display integrates a tire pressure monitoring system and Bluetooth smartphone pairing for on-the-go convenience. A proprietary app allows screen mirroring, making it easy for riders to access navigation apps with ease.

Moto Morini X-Cape 650 Black Ebony - Fuel Tank

The 2024 Moto Morini X-Cape Black Ebony edition sets itself apart thanks to an all-black colorway that adds a touch of stealthy elegance into the mix. Across the side of the tank all the way to the bottom of the tail, a gray accent highlighted by a sporty red stripe adds a touch of contrast. Furthermore, the X-Cape can be upgraded and personalized with a variety of optional accessories ranging from crash protection to luggage accessories.

When it comes to pricing and availability, Moto Morini says that the Black Ebony edition of the X-Cape 650 is available through Moto Morini’s dealership network across Europe. That said, it hasn’t listed pricing on its website, though the standard X-Cape 650 retails for 7,290 euros, or approximately $7,877 USD. In the US, it carries an MSRP of $7,999 USD, but is on sale for a discounted price of $6,999 at the time of writing. For folks in the US looking for more information about the X-Cape and the rest of Moto Morini’s lineup, we recommend getting in touch with your nearest dealer, or visiting their official US website.