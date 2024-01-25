New Yadea Cocoa Is A Vibrant E-Bike With Surprising Capabilities

The fact that electric bicycles come with motors means that manufacturers don’t need to pay so much attention to stuff like ergonomics, adjustability, and outright efficiency. Indeed, thanks to the enhanced mobility provided by powerful hub motors, lots of the affordable e-bikes we’re seeing today are more like scooters and motorbikes in the sense that they’re designed from a one-size-fits-all approach, at least for the most part.

On the other side of the coin, premium models that serve as “lifestyle commuters” focus more on style. You could certainly say that the new Yadea Cocoa e-bike is a perfect fit when it comes to this, as it’s by no means a cheap e-bike. Nevertheless, its cute design, laid-back ergonomics, and compact dimensions make for an urban mobility device that’s both stylish and practical. Let’s take a closer look.

The Yadea Cocoa is by no means a performance-oriented e-bike, but rather, an urban commuter with a relaxed outlook on mobility. It was recently showcased at CES 2024, and serves as the Chinese manufacturer’s newest entry into the rapidly growing e-bike industry. It gets a small, step-through frame made out of aluminum and rolls on tiny yet wide tires that more than likely do a good job of taking the edge off less-than-perfect road surfaces.

On the performance side of the spectrum, the Cocoa is powered by a rear hub motor that provides 250 watts of nominal output. This translates to an assisted top speed of 15 miles per hour. As for the battery, it’s a pretty sizable unit housed just behind the seat tube, and is said to provide up to 62 miles of range on a single charge. Last but not least, a Shimano drivetrain provides riders with seven speeds to pedal alongside the motor with. The bike comes to a stop with front and rear hydraulic brakes.

Complementing the impressive powertrain is a large 5.5-inch digital display that provides riders with a real time readout of pertinent data including range, calories burned, and even a nifty readout that estimates how much CO2 you’ve saved. Of course, like all e-bikes of this caliber, the Cocoa boasts smartphone integration with your favorite fitness apps, allowing you to monitor your progress and achieve your fitness goals.

Last but not least, let’s talk practicality. The Cocoa gets a built-in rear luggage rack that’s capable of carrying a surprising amount of load. You can strap on up to 110 pounds of stuff at the back without worry, so that means you can fit all sorts of luggage accessories including but not limited to backpacks, saddlebags, child seats, baskets, and many more.

With all that being said, it’s worth noting that Yadea has yet to disclose pricing and availability of the new Cocoa e-bike. However, the fact that it was showcased at the recently concluded CES is a clear indication that the brand intends to launch the bike in the US market.