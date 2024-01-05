Chinese E-Mobility Specialist Horwin To Enter US Market At CES 2024

Chinese e-mobility company Horwin has announced its entry into the US market at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES) at Las Vegas, Nevada. Scheduled from January 9 to 12, 2024, CES 2024 will showcase some of the latest and greatest innovations in the tech and electronics industries, including some notable new products in the e-mobility space.

We’ve talked about Horwin on multiple occasions in the past, as the Chinese electric mobility company has developed quite a strong presence in Europe. In the US, the company will be headquartered in California, and focus on accelerating the adoption of electric two-wheelers with the launch of premium models. For starters, the Senmenti 0, an electric scooter that was unveiled at EICMA 2023, will be the first production model on offer, and will carry an MSRP of $16,800 USD. Meanwhile, the company is also set to showcase two new concept models called the Senmenti X and Senmenti 11.

In terms of specs and features, Horwin says that the Senmenti 0 can be charged to 80 percent in just 30 minutes, and is compatible with most home charging stations. The powerful electric scooter has a top speed of 125 miles per hour, and offers a claimed range of up to 186 miles on a single charge. Other impressive features include intelligent vehicle networking thanks to Horwin’s AI-powered Advanced Rider Assistance System (ARAS).

Horwin wants to sweeten the deal for the first 500 pre-booking customers of the Senmenti 0 by throwing in three years of free charging, lifetime OTA updates, and a $100 USD deposit.

Apart from the Senmenti 0 electric scooter which is pretty much ready to hit the road, Horwin will also be showcasing two concept models called the Senmenti X and Senmenti 11. The Senmenti X is clearly a futuristic model that focuses on performance and long-distance capabilities. Horwin says that it has at least 250 miles of range, and even flaunts adjustable ergonomics to tailor fit the preferences of individual riders.

Meanwhile, the Senmenti 11 is all about urban exploration, and takes the form of a futuristic evocation of our standard naked streetfighters today. Its compact design and high-power electric motor make it the ideal machine for riders looking to add a bit of thrill to their daily rides.

In an article by Roadracing World, Horwin founder and CEO Wendsor Zhou Wei expressed excitement towards the brand’s expansion into the US market. “We’re thrilled to introduce Horwin and tell our story to new audiences. The U.S. is obviously a critical sales market for any EV company. As vehicle manufacturers transition to an all-electric future, Horwin is already ahead of the curve, thanks to years of developing advanced 5G-enabled manufacturing processes enriched with artificial intelligence to pioneer a more sustainable future.”