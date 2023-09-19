Electric two-wheelers are gaining immense popularity in Europe. Many individuals are opting to replace their cars with these lightweight and user-friendly machines for their daily commutes. This trend is particularly pronounced in densely populated urban areas, where the convenience of electric two-wheelers is most applicable.

In Italy, there's exciting news in the electric mobility scene. The well-known brand, Horwin, has recently established a presence. They've just unveiled their new Horwin Italia store, bringing their innovative electric vehicles closer to Italian enthusiasts.

Horwin, a brand with roots in both China and Austria, came into existence in 2018 through the collaboration of the Zhou Wei and Heinzl families. Since its inception, Horwin has introduced a diverse lineup of electric two-wheelers. Among them, we've delved into the specifics of models like the EK3 in previous articles. Their continued expansion into Italy is a promising development for the electric mobility sector in the country.

Horwin's entry into the Italian market is under the capable leadership of Stefania Galli, who holds the title of Italian Sales and Marketing Manager. The timing seems ideal, as the Italian market for EV two-wheelers experienced a noteworthy upturn in August 2023. Sales soared with 682 units sold, showcasing a remarkable 15.2-percent growth compared to the previous year. This surge in demand underscores Horwin's big ambitions aligning with a thriving market for electric two-wheelers in Italy.

The brand is gearing up to introduce their second-generation models, which made their debut at EICMA 2022. This signals a significant step forward in terms of innovation and choice for electric two-wheel enthusiasts in the country. For those eager to explore the world of Horwin sooner, the first-generation models, including the EK and SK, are already available in Italy. These models serve a dual purpose, catering both to new riders seeking a friendly entry point into the world of two-wheelers and to individuals seeking practical urban commuting solutions.

Horwin Italia has set forth some clear objectives and ambitions. Their primary goal is to maximize market share and strengthen the presence of Horwin vehicles across the territory. This involves not only reaching more customers but also enhancing their brand's visibility. To achieve this, they're placing a strong emphasis on redeveloping and expanding their sales network throughout the region, making it easier for consumers to access their electric two-wheelers.

Additionally, they see promising opportunities in the B2B sector, particularly in scooter sharing and last-mile delivery services. Lastly, customer satisfaction is paramount, and to that end, Horwin Italia plans to bolster its after-sales service and cultivate brand loyalty.