Italy's motorcycle market continues to see an uptick in sales following August, 2023. In July, 2023, the market registered an impressive 16.9-percent growth given that this period was in the thick of the riding season. As for August, 2023, Italy's motorcycle market grew by a commendable 13.5 percent, translating to 18,309 two-wheelers sold.

As was the case in previous months, scooters drove two-wheeler sales in Italy, seeing a massive spike of 22.6 percent in terms of sales. Understandably, scooters are among the most practical means of mobility in Italy, especially in urban areas where roads are narrow and parking is scarce. As for motorcycles, the segment also saw notable growth – 6.9 percent – with more than 7,000 units sold in August, 2023. On the electric side of the equation, bikes enjoyed a growth rate of 15.4 percent, with 682 new EV two-wheelers sold.

The Honda SH scooter consistently ranks among the best-selling scooters in Italy.

If scooters, motorcycles, and electric two-wheelers enjoyed noteworthy sales growth, the same can't be said for mopeds, unfortunately, which have seen a downtrend in sales for the third consecutive month. Sales dropped by 6.77 percent, with just 1,226 units sold in August 2023.

In terms of scooters, models with engines 125cc and below made up the biggest slice of the pie. From January to August, 2023, 54,143 new scooters of this displacement have been registered, marking 18.3-percent growth versus the same period in 2022. Motorcycles, on the other hand, saw consumers favoring those with mid-to-high displacements, as bikes with engine sizes ranging from 751cc to 1,000cc enjoyed the most registrations, with 30,709 units registered from January to August 2023. This marks a whopping 46.7-percent growth rate versus the same period in 2022.

The Moto Guzzi V7 was the best-selling naked bike in Italy as of August, 2023.

The most popular motorcycle segments consist of standard and naked bikes, with a total of 43,405 bikes sold from January to August 2023. Up next, enduro bikes were in second place, enjoying 42,639 registrations, and rounding up the top three are touring bikes with 12,746 registrations. Overall, the best-selling motorcycle in Italy continues to be the Benelli TRK 502, with 3,715 units sold. Other noteworthy models are the BMW R 1250 GS in second place, as well as the Yamaha Tenere 700. Interestingly, the Moto Guzzi V7 was the best-selling naked bike, with 1,911 units sold from January to August, 2023.