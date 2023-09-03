CFMoto debuts its new sport-naked 450cc streetfighter in Europe, joining the lineup and rounding out the Chinese manufacturer’s next-generation lineup for the region.

It was not too long ago that the CFMoto 450 NK was globally unveiled. Not too long after that, the Philippines was the first market to receive it. Fun fact, It’s the significance of the region’s “400cc” law that pushed the Chinese manufacturer to launch in the Southeast Asian market ahead of everyone else.

However, not too long after that, CFMoto pulled the covers off the 450 NK in Europe. The first concept did drop last year, at EICMA 2022, and fans and would-be fans of the CFMoto brand were a little titillated by the prospect of an approachable small-displacement sport-naked with a peppy 270-degree parallel twin beating at its heart. Now, however, all those ladies and gentlemen can feast their eyes, officially and in person, at the new 2024 450 NK from CFMoto.

The 450 NK adopts much of the 800 NK’s aggressive and modern styling. Taking many cues from other CFMoto models, we see a similar headlight, a tail section that is also reminiscent of the 450 SS, and the same engine. At 449ccs, the motor is approachable enough for beginner riders. It’s also compliant with Europe’s A2 licenses, and it has about 47 horses on tap. Equipped with a 270-degree offset crankshaft, the motor is similar to the setup that we have with the popular Yamaha MT-07. However, this is a smaller motorcycle in comparison but not lacking in features whatsoever.

Apart from the engine, you also get a five-inch TFT display, traction control, anti-lock brakes, a six-speed transmission with a slipper clutch, a 14-liter tank, and also an advertised zero to 60 time of about 4.9 seconds. Top speed is also a reported 178 kilometers per hour, or 110 miles per hour to you and me.

The upside-down forks are from KYB, and they come in at 37 millimeters in diameter on each tube. J. Juan chimed in for the brakes on this one, and you get a 320-millimeter disc in the front, and a 220-millimeter disc at the rear. The anti-lock braking system governs the two discs, which is to say that it is of the dual-channel variety. As for the tires, Europe is looking at a set of CST AS5 tires, 110/70 R17 in the front and 150/60 R17 in the rear.

Weight is a reported 165 kilograms or about 364 pounds. Ground clearance is at 192 millimeters or 7.55 inches, and the weight height is an approachable 795 millimeters or 31.29 inches.

As for the price of this motorcycle across the pond, the European price differs from region to region, but according to sources it is as follows:

Germany: 5,690 EUR

Austria: 6,290 EUR

Switzerland: 5,690 CHF

United Kingdom 4,990 GBP

Spain: 5,690 EUR

Translating these price tags to U.S. Dollars, we get a range from about $6,150 USD to about $6,800 USD.