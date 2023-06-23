Check Out The New CFMoto 450 NK Naked Streetfighter

Out of all the numerous Chinese motorcycle manufacturers, CFMoto is probably one of the most reputable out there. Having forged an alliance with Austrian giant KTM, the Chinese manufacturer produces the 790 engines for KTM, and even has its own derivatives of the KTM 790 Duke and Adventure in the form of the 800 NK and 800 MT – also known as the Ibex 800 in the U.S. market.

Speaking of the U.S. market, CFMoto has already put up shop in North America, with its bikes getting quite a lot of positive reviews. Meanwhile, over in China, the brand has recently rolled out a range of new models, with the 450 NK being one of the most interesting by far. This sporty, lightweight naked bike is based on an existing model in CFMoto's lineup, the 450 SR (known as the 450 SS in the U.S. market).

This little sportbike sets itself apart from all other machines in the entry-level segment thanks to its engine. It's powered by a 449cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, parallel-twin engine with a 270-degree crankshaft. This gives it the same burly sound and power delivery of a 90-degree V-twin, similar to what Yamaha has done with its 700cc range of motorbikes. The 450 SR produces 50 horsepower at 10,000 rpm, so we can probably expect a similar level of performance from the 450 NK.

From a styling perspective, the 450 NK adopts a completely modern design accentuated by sleek, angular bodywork that gives it an athletic aesthetic. It's decked out in modern tech, as well, with a full-color TFT display, full LED lights, and a lightweight aluminum swingarm. Speaking of lightweight, the 450 SR was already lauded for its lightweight construction, but the 450 NK is even lighter thanks to its lack of fairings. CFMoto claims an impressive wet weight of 175 kilograms – making it one of the lighter twin-cylinder naked bikes on the market.

As is the case with all of its other models, CFMoto has equipped the 450 NK with a variety of premium components from some of the most established OEMs in the industry. For example, it gets its suspension hardware – an inverted front fork and link-type monoshock – from KYB. Its brakes come from Brembo sub-brand J.Juan, in the form of a radial four-piston caliper up front and dual-channel ABS. Meanwhile, its electronic fuel-injection system comes from Bosch. The bike also gets smartphone connectivity with Bluetooth and navigation capabilities.

It's almost a certainty that CFMoto will export the 450 NK to other markets, as the NK range of naked bikes has been well-received in Asia and Europe. In China, it's been priced at 28,580 Yuan, about $3,980 USD. If it makes its way to Europe and the U.S., chances are it'll retail for about $5,000 USD.