New Propella Mini Max E-Bike Is A No-Frills Urban Commuter

Seattle-based electric bicycle specialist Propella has always been about keeping e-bikes affordable and accessible to a wide range of riders. Its newest e-bike, the Mini Max, is the embodiment of this, with a price tag south of $1,000 USD, and a simple yet robust construction that’s lightweight and dependable. The brand just released all the juicy specs and details of the model, so let’s take a closer look at this small but capable two-wheeler.

Propella bikes is quick to point out that it prioritizes safety, particularly when it comes to fire prevention with its batteries. The company says that the battery housed in the new Mini Max e-bike has been tested and certified by SGS according to UL 2271 standards. For those unaware, SGS is one of the many independent testing and certification bodies that inspect and verify e-bike batteries and ensure that they meet industry standards when it comes to safety. We previously talked about how certain states are mandating all e-bikes to have certified batteries, all in a bid to reduce e-mobility-related fires.

Speaking of the battery, Propella Bikes claims that the Mini Max’s battery can provide up to 40 miles of range on a single charge, provided you stick it in pedal-assist mode. If you use the throttle-only option, this drops to 20 miles. That said, you need to wait just three hours to fully charge the battery. As for the motor, it’s a rear geared hub motor from Chinese manufacturer Ananda Drive Techniques. It pumps out 350 watts of nominal output which peaks out at 550 watts, and has 45 Nm of torque at its disposal. As such, the Mini Max is categorized as a Class 2 e-bike, with a top speed of 20 miles per hour.

Part of the Propella Mini Max’s selling points is the fact that it’s a lightweight e-bike that’s accessible to a wide range of riders. Impressively, Propella has managed to keep the weight fairly low at just 38 pounds with the battery, kickstand, and rear rack included. This means that the Mini Max isn’t just a capable commuter, but it can easily be carried up and down a flight of stairs, all while hauling your daily essentials with ease.

Other highlights of the Mini Max include a convenient low-step frame, and a low-maintenance single-speed drivetrain. Although propelled by a standard chain instead of a modern-day belt (presumably to save on costs), the Mini Max’s single-speed configuration means you need not worry about adjusting shifters and derailleurs; just lube the chain every week or so and you’re good to go.

The lack of gears is obviously made up for by the powerful motor, and of course, the super affordable price tag of just $999 USD. To sweeten the deal even further, Propella Bikes is offering an early-bird promo for those looking to get their hands on the new Mini Max. Check out their website, and pre-order the bike for just $899 USD.