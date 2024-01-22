We’ve talked about Classic Legends quite a bit in the past. Apart from being the current owner of iconic British motorcycle brand BSA, Classic Legends also has the Jawa Yezdi brand under its portfolio. With that, it’s eyeing some pretty big expansion for the brand within the coming years, with the hopes of expanding its reach to 750 touchpoints within the next 24 to 30 months.

Said touchpoints will be scattered around key cities in India. At present, the Jawa Yezdi network consists of an impressive 423 dealerships, and it hopes to surpass the 500 mark in the very near future. According to CEO Ashish Singh Joshi, the increased growth of the motorcycle industry in the region has raised the demand for more premium models in the Indian market. As such, Classic Legends is looking to leverage its extensive network to grow the Jawa Yezdi brand in towns where the company already has a presence. This localized approach fits in nicely with Classic Legends’ strategy to streamline its product offerings to meet varied consumer needs.

“We have 423 dealerships and the number is expected to soon expand to more than 500 dealerships. As India sees more affordability, and finance availability motorcycle sales will increase. Every player is competing on a different platform with different products. If we are present in some towns we will go further below and add multiple touchpoints in the towns that we are present in,” said Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO of Classic Legends,” Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO of Classic Legends told The Hindu Business Line.

A concrete example of this expansion in terms of the brand’s offeirngs is the launch of the new Jawa 350, slated to hit the market in the coming weeks. It’ll carry an MSRP of Rs 214,950, or about $2,586 USD, and feature new innovations in terms of performance and safety. For example, it comes standard with large 280mm front and 240mm rear disc brakes complete with dual-channel ABS from Continental.

Without losing sight of its main market of India, Classic Legends is also paying close attention to the global market; more specifically, the ASEAN and European markets. More specifically, a report from The Hindu Business Line, a Czech company will be exporting Jawa bikes from India to key European markets – an interesting development as the Jawa brand originally finds its roots in the Czech Republic.

On top of that, Classic Legends has already set in motion plans to expand its reach into the ASEAN market. Indeed, middleweight retro models like those of Royal Enfield have gained significant popularity in countries like the Philippines, Thailand, and Malaysia. Furthermore, as mentioned in previous articles, Classic Legends has big plans for the BSA brand, with hopes of extending the iconic British marque’s reach into markets like Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and even the USA.