In 2018, iconic British motorcycle brand BSA was acquired by Indian automotive giant Mahindra Group. Since then, we’ve been seeing quite a few innovations from the iconic British brand, most of which centered around the UK and some neighboring European markets. It goes without saying that a brand like BSA will hold a lot of heritage in the global stage, and that the brand’s expansion into the global market is indeed somewhat overdue.

While classic bike fans in the US eagerly await the return of the BSA brand, folks in India might not have to wait so long. A recent report by our friends at AutoCar Professional suggests that Classic Legends, Mahindra’s motorcycle arm, is planning a major expansion for BSA in the Indian market. More specifically, the BSA brand is reportedly set to enter India in 2025, and even more interestingly, venture into the electric vehicle segment.

Classic brands taking on the electric scene are nothing new. We’ve seen it with Royal Enfield’s big plans for electrification, as well as EV prototypes and concepts from the likes of Triumph and BMW. In the case of BSA, its expansion initiatives will certainly be fueled by a massive Rs 8.75 billion (approximately $105 million) investment from Classic Legends. Said capital injection will reportedly be used to diversify BSA’s product range, while at the same time put up additional dealers and service centers across India and other key markets.

While India indeed plays a key role in the expansion of BSA, as it is indeed owned by an Indian company, Classic Legends is eyeing expansion beyond its home country. More specifically, Classic Legends hopes to establish a presence for the renewed BSA brand in key markets such as Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. To fulfill the needs of these markets, the company’s manufacturing facility in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh will also receive an upgrade, specifically to cater to the production of electric motorcycles.

When it comes to the offerings of BSA in the Indian and Asian market, Classic Legends CEO Ashish Joshi explained that the company is indeed considering the development of twin-cylinder engines. However, it was noted that the demand for such is pretty low in India, as most small-to-mid displacement bikes in the retro and classic segment are powered by single-cylinder engines.

Ultimately, BSA will align its priorities to the preferences of the local market. Indeed, this is key, as Joshi envisions BSA to be the second-largest brand in India’s mid-size motorcycle segment, next to none other than Royal Enfield – quite an aspiration, as RE has global sales in excess of 850,000 units.