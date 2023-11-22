BSA Gold Star Gets Sleek And Elegant Shadow Black Colorway

When it comes to all things on two wheels, there are a couple of things that’ll never go out of style: retro styling and all-black colorways. BSA strikes two birds with one stone with its newest edition of the Gold Star. Dubbed Shadow Black, this sleek and elegant motif for the retro-inspired Gold Star was unveiled at Motorcycle Live 2023 in the UK.

In a similar fashion as to how other manufacturers release blacked-out editions of their neo-retro machines, BSA has done the same with the Gold Star. Quite frankly, how can we blame them? Black looks really good on all bikes, but especially so when draped over a dapper classic-style machine like the Gold Star. The Shadow Black colorway sees a glossy black finish on the fuel tank and side panels, as well as a dark gray shadow stripe in the middle providing a touch of subtle, elegant contrast.

To add a dash of stealth into the mix, the Shadow Black colorway of the Gold Star does away with the chrome embellishments on the engine and exhaust. Instead, the entire engine is finished in matte black, save for a few satin silver elements on the engine case. The exhaust, too, has been treated to a high-heat all-black finish all the way from the headers to the tailpipe.

New colorway aside, the BSA Gold Star retains its retro-inspired technology. It’s powered by one of the bigger thumpers in production today, a 652cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine. For reliable performance, the engine is equipped with a dual-overhead camshaft, as well as a four-valve cylinder head and twin spark plugs. The engine delivers 45 horsepower at 6,500 rpm and 55 Newton-meters (38.5 pound-feet) of torque at 4,000 rpm. Power is then sent to the rear wheel via a five-speed manual transmission.

For those looking for a color scheme other than Shadow Black, the BSA Gold Star is offered in five other colors consisting of Insignia Red, Midnight Black, Dawn Silver, Highland Green, and Silver Sheen.

