Now that EICMA is in the history books for another year, motorcycle enthusiasts in and around the UK are gearing up for Motorcycle Live 2023. It's the UK's biggest motorcycle event of the year, and this time around, it runs from November 18 through 26, 2023 at the NEC Birmingham.

Historically speaking, while most major manufacturers hold major debuts at EICMA, a select few usually bring something interesting to Motorcycle Live, as well. This year, it's Langen Motorcycles, which plans to show off its newest model, the LightSpeed, for the first time in public.

As you may recall, Langen introduced its first model to the public back in 2020. The Langen Two-Stroke defied what most onlookers would have expected from any OEM, big or small, as emissions standards continue to tighten.

For that debut bike, boutique UK bike maker Langen used a 250cc powerplant from Italian maker Vins (no diesels here), which offered up a claimed 75 horsepower and 33 pound-feet of torque with a crazy 14,500 rpm redline. All that, and emissions compliance, too. (Pinch us; we must be dreaming.)

Gallery: Langen Lightspeed

8 Photos

That was 2020, though. Now that it's 2023, it's time for LightSpeed. No two-strokes, single-cylinders, or 250cc power plants here. This time around, Langen used a 1,190cc V-twin from Rotax that it says makes 185 horsepower at the crank at 10,600 rpm. The engine is manufactured by Buell, with further development by Langen.

The frame is a high-tensile steel tubular space frame design, and it's covered in carbon fiber bodywork. High-spec suspension from Öhlins and performance brake calipers from Hel (along with a pair of floating 320mm front brake discs) work to ensure both precise handling and stopping power. You'll also see an exquisite Smiths gauge with a brushed bezel in some of the photos.

Langen lists a weight of 185 kilograms (or just under 408 pounds), but doesn't specify whether that's a dry weight or a curb weight. Langen's claimed power to weight ratio is 1,000 brake horsepower per tonne, which is certainly nothing to sneeze at.

However, as Motorcycle Live itself noted back in 2016, motorcycles as a category are scientifically a bargain with regard to their power-to-weight ratios. By its measurements, a 2016 Kawasaki H2R boasted a power-to-weight ratio of 1,457 bhp/tonne.

To approach a similar figure in the car world at that time, you would have had to splash out for a £2.3 million Koenigsegg One:1 (with a power-to-weight ratio of 1,368 bhp/tonne). The H2R wasn't cheap in 2016, but it was still nowhere near £2.3 million (which would be over £3 million, or $3,727,818 US as of October 2023).

Pricing and Availability

Langen plans to release the LightSpeed in two versions. First up will be a UK Launch Edition, which will be a limited run of only 185 units, homologated to UK standards. The company will offer several bespoke options to those who purchase this run, including choices of paint, handlebars, wheels, and more.

Langen is already taking reservations for the UK Launch Edition as of November 15, 2023. Pricing starts at £37,000 plus VAT. (That's about $45,943 as of November 16, 2023.) Be aware that delivery is not expected until 2025, though.

If you're interested in the Langen LightSpeed, but you're in the rest of the world outside the UK, you'll have to wait until 2026. That's when Langen says that worldwide type-approved versions of the LightSpeed should become available in limited numbers. (Hey, it's better than it never becoming available at all, right? Right.)

You can find more information and/or place a preorder in the UK via the link in our Sources.