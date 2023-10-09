Buell Motorcycle Co. made headlines earlier in 2023 when it unveiled the Super Cruiser 1190, a special model designed in collaboration with legendary motorcycle designer Roland Sands. The bike was first unveiled in February 2023, and Buell began taking pre-orders for the bike not long after. As it would turn out, there’s quite a strong demand, as Buell has announced that there has been “unprecedented support” for its new model.

There’s no doubt that Buell can make some really high-performance motorcycles. We’ve seen it in the brand’s return back in 2021, when it pulled the covers off the Hammerhead 1190, America’s “fastest production motorcycle.” That said, the Super Cruiser, designed with Roland Sands, also promises uncompromising performance, but with a more street-oriented nature. According to the company,the Super Cruiser seamlessly blends the elements of a sportbike with a cruiser, resulting in a ride that’s both engaging and comfortable.

Just six months after opening pre-orders for the Super Cruiser, Buell has already amassed a whopping $120 million in pre-orders, demonstrating just how much interest the new model has garnered. According to Bill Melvin, the CEO of Buell, the demand for the new model marks a first for American V-Twins, “Americans love style, muscle, and performance. The Super Cruiser breaks the mold for all three, and the response shows that Buell simply nailed it. This is utterly unheard of for an American V-Twin.” Once the bike enters production in 2025, it’s anticipated to carry a retail price in the $20,000 to $30,000 range.

When it comes to performance, the Buell Super Cruiser is powered by an iteration of the engine found in the Hammerhead 1190 sportbike. Housed within the bike’s frame is an 1,190cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected V-twin engine with a maximum power output of 175 horsepower and 101 pound-feet of torque. It rolls on 17-inch wheels, and features fully adjustable suspension, and even adjustable handlebars and footpegs for you to tailor ergonomics exactly to your liking.It tips the scales at 450 pounds, which is surprisingly light for both its power class and an American V-twin.

In the company’s press release, Bill Melvin highlighted the huge potential Buell holds in the market, “Now, the overwhelming demand for the Super Cruiser puts Buell on a trajectory for significant long-term growth. This ramp-up will be nothing short of exhilarating. Anyone interested in joining us for this exciting ride – in any capacity – should reach out now. We want to work with you.”

It goes without saying that the successful pre-order phase of the Super Cruiser signifies Buell’s relevance in the motorcycle market. Now, it’s a waiting game to see if and when Buell will actually make good on its promise.