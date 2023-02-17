Buell's Newest Creation Is The Super Cruiser Designed By Roland Sands

Buell Motorcycle has teamed up with renowned custom motorcycle designer Roland Sands to create a new, one-of-a-kind machine that will disrupt the existing cruiser market. Dubbed the Super Cruise, the concept speaks for itself, as it wants to bring the performance of liter-class sportbikes to the world of cruisers. The bike is in development for the 2025 model-year.

Bill Melvin, CEO of Buell Motorcycle Co., explained that building a cruiser was something the company had always wanted to do. After focusing predominantly on sportbikes for such a long time, the Super Cruiser could very well be the breath of fresh air Buell needs. What better way to build an eye-catching machine than by teaming up Roland Sands? Unsurprisingly, Melvin has lofty ambitions for the Super Cruiser, “The market is full of American manufacturers known mostly for big, heavy bikes – not fast, hot ones like the famous V-twins of the 30s. Our Buell Super Cruiser will be the hottest bike on the market. Period.”

Roland Sands is equally optimistic about the project. Apart from being about style, RSD's builds have also been about uncompromising performance. That's why Buell's high-performance engine and chassis are a perfect fit to the Super Cruiser. “Considering the history of Buell and the market’s need for a truly high-performance cruiser, and the build quality of the existing Buell chassis parts, motor, and rolling kit, the project was a natural fit,” said Roland Sands in the official press release of Buell Motorcycle Co.

From a technical standpoint, the Super Cruiser will be powered by Buell's V-twin engine, and incorporate the company's perimeter braking system—a feature that has made Buell motorcycle instantly recognizable over the years. Furthermore, the bike's swingarm and front suspension system appear to have been lifted straight off the Hammerhead 1190, giving the Super Cruiser a custom look with a focus on performance. Indeed, the goal of this project is to deliver insane amounts of power and exceptional handling in a platform that isn't a sportbike. With 175 horsepower on tap, it seems like the first half of the equation is pretty much guaranteed.

With the Super Cruiser, Buell Motorcycles and Roland Sands Design have set out to reinvent the cruiser from large, sluggish machines, to a sharp, powerful, and well-rounded two-wheeler equally capable of turning heads as it is ripping up the canyons. It goes without saying that I can't wait to see more of this machine as its development progresses in the coming months.