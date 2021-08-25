Buell Set To Make Comeback With New Hammerhead 1190RX

Buell has a special place in the hearts of many motorcycle enthusiasts thanks to its then-outlandish styling. Buell motorcycles are instantly recognizable thanks to their chunky bodywork, and the use of a uniquely styled brake setup which sees the rotor mounted onto the spokes of the alloy front wheel. Undoubtedly a polarizing feature which no other manufacturer has adopted, it gives Buell motorcycles just a touch more character.

After falling out of the radar for a few years, we recently heard from Buell and its intentions of making a comeback in February of this year. The company’s CEO, Bill Melvin, revealed lofty plans of launching up to ten new models up until 2024. It would appear that these plans are slowly taking shape, as Buell recently pulled the wraps off the Hammerhead 1190RX. While not an entirely new motorcycle per se, the new Hammerhead is based on Erik Buell’s 1190RX which was launched in 2017.

The new Buell Hammerhead 1190RX is equipped with a 72-degree V-twin motor which is an evolution of the Rotax Helicon found in Buell’s previous machines. The Rotax engine has also been used in the past in other popular machines such as bikes from BMW, Aprilia, KTM, and Can-Am. In the Hammerhead 1190RX, the Rotax Helicon mill pumps out 185 horsepower, putting it well within sportbike territory.

To complement its potent engine, the new Hammerhead is built around a twin-beam aluminum chassis equipped with a Showa inverted front end and a centrally mounted rear monoshock. It continues to make use of the signature Buell perimeter disc brake setup with a massive 386mm rotor clamped on by an eight-piston caliper.

Apart from the new and improved Hammerhead 1190RX, Buell is also expected to have the new Streetfighter 1190SX, as well as the Super Touring in the pipeline—both of which are based on the same platform as the 1190RX.