The 2021 Bonneville Motorcycle Speed Trials, also known as the AMA Land Speed Grand Championship, is nearly upon us! This year’s event runs from August 28 through September 2, and is sanctioned by both the AMA and the Fédération Internationale de Motocylisme (FIM). That means participants can try for both American national speed records and world speed records, if they so choose.

Five full days of racing across multiple classes invite riders of all kinds to see just how fast their machines will carry them. Available displacements range from 50cc to 3,000cc streamliners, and also include a “run watcha brung” class for regular street bikes.

“I’m very excited to be welcoming our racers back to the Bonneville Motorcycle Speed Trials for 2021,” BMST promoter Delvene Reber of Deliciate Promotions LLC said in a statement.

“The conditions are looking good to watch records being broken, and we hope to encourage a new fleet of rookie riders as they experience the exhilaration of setting their first AMA Land Speed Grand Championship record! Our experienced riders are once again tuning their machines to reach and sustain their top speed over the timed mile as they continue to make history going faster than those before them,” she concluded.

Engine displacement isn’t the only determination of racing class for this event. Other considerations are also taken into account, including levels of both modification and streamlining. While there are plenty of ultra-serious competitors who have poured untold time and money into making their machines as fast as they can possibly be, other competitors are more laid-back, weekend types who are doing it more for fun than anything.

If you’re interested in participating, don’t worry if you didn’t pre-register. Event organizers are accepting registrations at the event, so you can still set off, turn up, and pay your entrance fee if you want to participate in 2021. Full information regarding the event, including all associated entrance fees, is available on the BMST website. We’ll link that in our Sources for easy access.