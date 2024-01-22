Electric motorcycle specialist Ryvid is set to make waves in 2024 with the inauguration of a new manufacturing facility and the launch of a selection of new models. Ryvid previously made headlines thanks to its Anthem electric motorcycle which first made its debut as a prototype back in 2022. Since then, the bike transitioned from concept to reality, when it hit the market in September 2023.

At present, Ryvid is already operating at full swing at its facility in San Bernardino, California, but has its sights set on upgrading the factory to better meet consumer demand and keep up with the rapid pace of innovation in the motorcycle industry. Company founder Dong Tran’s vision for 2024 will see the elevation of Ryvid’s production capacity, as well as the development and introduction of new models.

“Opening our own factory facility has allowed us to streamline the manufacturing process further, speeding up what is already a rapid production process, allowing Ryvid to quickly pivot to new models and focus on new market segments. While growth is important for any business model, we’re going to prioritize the pillars of our company, which are accessibility, innovation, sustainability and community,” Dong Tran explained in the company’s official press release. On top of that, the company’s US-based production team will prioritize accessibility, innovation, and sustainability.

In case you missed it, the Anthem is Ryvid’s interpretation of a versatile, urban-focused machine that caters to both enthusiasts and commuters alike. Priced at $8,995 USD, it’s designed with lightweight performance and versatility in mind thanks to its stainless steel folded sheet metal frame. It also has a modular construction for reduced weight and easy maintenance and repairs. On the performance side of the equation, the Anthem is powered by a 4.3-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery that’s removable and easy to charge anywhere. Ryvid claims that the 72-volt battery can provide up to 75 miles of range on a single charge.

The motor delivers 13.5 kilowatts, or about 18 horsepower and 53-pound-feet of torque for an exciting yet approachable urban experience, and even comes with a reverse gear for quick and easy parking. That said, the instantaneous throttle response of electric motorcycles usually makes it feel like they have way more power than the manufacturer claims, and chances are that the same is true with the Ryvid Anthem.

Given the recent announcements surrounding Ryvid’s expansion, it goes without saying that lots of new models are currently in the pipeline. Indeed, Ryvid’s official press release builds anticipation for the spring and summer seasons, as it hints at new model announcements from the company centered around an “extraordinarily flexible platform to attract a wide range of riders and provide plenty of options for personalization.”