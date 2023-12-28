GPX Unveils Limited Japan-Only GTM250R Cafe Racer

Neo-retro bikes will always be in vogue. Even brands that don’t have much history to show for are coming up with retro-inspired bikes that are more about style than they are heritage. Take for example Thailand-based manufacturer GPX, which first opened its doors in 2007. The brand has a wide selection of retro-inspired machines that are sold under different brands in multiple Asian markets. In Japan, it launched a new model called the GTM250R.

On the technology side of the equation, the GTM250R at least boasts some substantialThe GTM250R is GPX’s attempt at making a limited-edition model exclusive to the Japanese market. It’s a successor to the GPX Gentleman Racer 200, an affordable yet stylish machine whose selling point was its neo-retro cafe-racer aesthetics. As for the new GTM250R, it follows in the footsteps of its predecessor with a retro-inspired headlight cowl. The fuel tank, saddle, and tail section all follow a straight line that’s parallel to the ground, giving the bike a streamlined look. Oddly enough, there’s a faux crankcase that’s actually part of the bike’s bodywork under the saddle.

improvements versus its barebones predecessor. In place of the 197cc carbureted single in the Gentleman Racer 200, the GTM250R now receives a 250cc, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine, and pumps out 20.4 horsepower – hardly a thrilling ride, but just enough power for a brisk commute around town. GPX claims a weight of 148 kilograms, but we can expect this to be closer to 160 kilograms (353 pounds) with a full tank of gas.

As for the bike's underpinnings, they’re pretty much the same as those of the older model. The GTM250R rolls on 17-inch wire-spoke wheels shod in road-focused rubber, while suspension duties are handled by an inverted front fork and a rear monoshock with preload adjustability. Interestingly, the bike gets dual radially mounted front disc brakes – a little overkill for a little bike like this, so it’s obvious that this was done more for aesthetics.

As for pricing and availability, the GPX GTM250R is a Japan-exclusive, and will be limited to just 150 units. It’s offered in red, black, and yellow colorways. Those who want to get a hold of this limited edition retro-inspired machine will have to fork up 566,500 yen, which translates to roughly $4,007 USD.