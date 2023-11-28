As motorcyclists, we love to show off our passion for two wheels even when we’re off the bike. This is why there exists a whole industry for products that focus on the lifestyle side of two-wheels. Out of all the accessories that let you flaunt your passion for two wheels, watches are indeed among the most popular.

We’ve talked about partnerships between watchmakers and motorcycle manufacturers in the past – the likes of Seiko and Kawasaki, Ducati and Locman, and Suzuki and Kentex. This time around, one of the oldest motorcycle manufacturers in existence has partnered up with a fairly young watch company. I’m talking about Royal Enfield, and its collaboration with Unimatic. Now, we all know Royal Enfield’s aesthetic: simple, understated, and retro-inspired. The new U4-RE timepiece ticks all those boxes, and is a classy watch that you can wear both on and off the bike.

The U4-RE watch boasts a minimalist design, with a large bezel with a sandblasted finish. It bears a similar clean look to other timepieces from the Italian brand, and comes with a sandblasted stainless steel case measuring 40 millimeters – take note of its size, as it might be on the bigger side if you wear long-cuff gloves. On the inside, the U4-RE makes use of a tried and tested Seiko NH35A movement. It’s a little on barebones side – just like Royal Enfield’s motorcycles – and comprises a three-hand movement with no date.

Interestingly, the Unimatic U4-RE is more than just a dress watch as the company claims a 300-meter water resistance. Its dial, too, is reminiscent of divers’ watches, comprising a glossy black dial with gold accents. This colorway is said to be inspired by Royal Enfield’s pinstripes, similar to what we see in the brand’s Black Gold colorway on the Bullet 350. To top off its usability, the watch gets Super-LumiNova GL illumination for quick and easy timechecks at night.

The collaborative timepiece between Unimatic and Royal Enfield will be produced in limited quantities, with just 122 pieces available. It’s not exorbitantly expensive, though, at around $588 USD, so it’s more than likely going to sell out pretty quickly, especially for gearheads who just so happen to have a penchant for classy timepieces, too.