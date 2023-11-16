Kymco’s Updated Downtown Scooters Are Poised To Tackle The Urban Jungle

In Europe, scooters are incredibly popular thanks to their low weight, accessibility, and affordability. While Vespas, Lambrettas, and other classic scooters capture the attention of diehard enthusiasts, utilitarian scooters continue to have their own niche among commuters. Kymco has long been one of the most popular brands in the realm of scooters, and for the 2024 model-year, it refreshed its popular Downtown series of scoots.

The Downtown scooter will be offered in two flavors in the European market for 2024 – 125 and 350, with the smaller one catering to beginner riders holding A1 licenses. Meanwhile, the 350 will appeal to A2 license holders, as well as those looking for a practical all-rounder with some highway capability.

Among the upgrades to the 2024 model-year include an overall sportier design thanks to more angular bodywork. The styling is distinctly modern, featuring sporty elements combined with touring-inspired styling such as a tall windscreen, two-up saddle, and built-in passenger grab handles. According to Kymco, the seats have been improved, prioritizing comfort for longer hours on the saddle.

Styling aside, the new Kymco Downtown series of scooters will also receive technological updates. For starters, both versions come standard with a large, full-color TFT display, as well as a keyless ignition system for quick and convenient stops and starts. Interestingly, Kymco has thrown in a new tire pressure monitoring system on the new models, too. Exclusive to the Downtown 350, the addition of cruise control and traction control provide further convenience on long highway stints, as well as safety in all weather conditions. There’s also a new emergency braking warning system that triggers the hazard lights under heavy braking.

In terms of underpinnings, the updated Kymco Downtown series sports components that are strictly for road use. It gets a standard telescopic fork with 110 millimeters of travel, as well as a pair of rear shock absorbers with a similar 100 millimeters of rear wheel travel. The scooter rolls on a 14-inch and 13-inch front and rear wheel combo. Other performance data and specifications have yet to be released by Kymco, so be sure to stay tuned if scooters like the new Downtown pique your interest.