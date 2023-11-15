Scoot Around In Style With Kymco’s New Filly 50 Scooter

Up until recently, if you wanted a retro-inspired scooter, you’d have had to get yourself either a Vespa, Lambretta, or an actual vintage scooter that’s at least a couple decades old. Recent years, however, have ushered in a wave of neo-retro scooters, because who doesn’t want to look chic and stylish while puttering around town in a thoroughly practical machine?

Kymco, a brand that’s been synonymous with scooters since the dawn of its existence in 1963, had quite a lot to show off at EICMA 2023. Sitting at the affordable end of the spectrum is the new Filly 50. The Filly 50 is by no means a new name in the Kymco lineup. In fact, it has more than two decades of legacy behind its name. That being said, little has changed when it comes to this little two-wheeler’s ethos, centering on practicality and affordability, but not forgetting about style.

The Kymco Filly 50 is powered by an air-cooled, fuel-injected, four-stroke, single-cylinder engine displacing the better part of 50 cubes. Power-wise, don’t expect much, as it’s only rated for 2.1 kilowatts (about 2.8 horsepower). What Kymco does boast is this scooter’s efficiency, with a claimed 40 kilometers per liter (about 94 miles to the gallon) – enough to put a smile on the face of any college kid saving every penny they can manage.

As for the scooter’s underpinnings, well, let’s just say that its charm lies in its simplicity. It gets standard telescopic forks, a single rear shock, and a single front disc brake and a drum brake at the rear. The little scoot rolls on 12-inch alloy wheels with a two-tone diamond-cut finish. That being said, these affordable underpinnings are shod in a stylish exterior consisting of contoured bodywork that draws inspiration from scooters of the 60s and 70s. In the cockpit, however, it’s a thoroughly modern affair with full-LED lighting, and even a handy USB socket.

Kymco markets the new Filly 50 as an entry-level offering that’s perfect for folks of all walks of life. It says that it’s suitable for both students and professionals looking for an easy, affordable, and stylish way to get around town. As of the moment, however, Kymco has yet to announce what markets this cute little scooter will be made available in. It’s also yet to announce official pricing. However, we can surely expect this little machine to be within reach of most budgets.