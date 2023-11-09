When you hear the word “scooter,” chances are Vespa is one of the first things that comes to your mind. Indeed, the Italian scooter manufacturer has transformed itself from a simple scooter brand to a lifestyle icon, and today, Vespas are loved by enthusiasts thanks to their rich heritage, timeless styling, and impressive technology.

2024 Vespa Primavera 2024 Vespa Sprint S

For the 2024 model-year, Vespa is renewing two of its most iconic models, the Primavera and Sprint, offering them in a wide selection of variants, engine selections, and colorways. The entire range of scooters was showcased in all its glory at EICMA 2023, so let’s take a closer look at what Vespisti can expect in 2024.

The Vespa Primavera and Sprint trace their origins back to the 1960s, and have since then become symbols of style and innovation. The Primavera was redesigned in 2013 with the “Small Body” concept, and has since gained global popularity thanks to its accessibility and style. Meanwhile, the essence of the Sprint can be found in its name – it’s all about being quick, agile, and compact, all while exuding charm and class. This is evidenced by the scooter’s all-steel body, with recent styling updates such as a new handlebar, grips, leg shield, and wheels, elevating the styling even further.

For 2024, Vespa promises new technology for both the Primavera and Sprint models. The Primavera gets a new Keyless System, as well as an updated instrument panel with analog and digital functions that symbolize the blending of modern technology and rich heritage. The Vespa MIA Multimedia Platform has also been thrown into the mix for models with the large five-inch TFT display (exclusive to the 150cc models). Across the board, the scooters receive LED lights for enhanced visibility.

2024 Vespa Primavera Elettrica 2024 Vespa Sprint S Elettrica

As mentioned earlier, the Vespa Primavera and Sprint S will be offered in a wide selection of engine options, including two electric versions that make use of technology derived directly from the Vespa Elettrica. Of course, gasoline-powered two-wheelers still make up the majority of bikes cruising around the world’s streets, and so 50cc and 150cc versions compliant with the latest Euro 5+ standards will also be available.

Gallery: 2024 Vespa Sprint And Primavera

8 Photos

Vespa has always been about colors, and the same continues moving into the 2024 model year. The Primavera is distinguished by its wide color palette with chrome accents giving the scooter an elegant and sophisticated look. Meanwhile, the Primavera S trim options get trendy graphics, a custom-style saddle, and other hip styling elements. As for the Primavera Tech, its colorway is meant to boast the model’s advanced technology. Lastly, the Sprint S series is offered in five colors with unique graphics.